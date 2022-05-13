Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Palak Tiwari says she looks like her father, had heard comments that ‘she doesn’t resemble' mom Shweta Tiwari

Palak Tiwari has opened up about comparisons with her mother Shweta Tiwari and why she chose to do films instead of TV, unlike her mom.
Shweta Tiwari with daughter Palak Tiwari during one of their outings. 
Published on May 13, 2022 01:02 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Palak Tiwari shot to fame with her debut performance in the music video, Bijlee Bijlee. Also featuring Harrdy Sandhu, the song was a hit with the listeners. Daughter of television actor Shweta Tiwari, Palak has opened up about how she is used to comparisons with her mom. She has been signed for Vivek Oberoi's film, Rosie The Saffron Chapter. Also read: Palak Tiwari opens up on nepotism, asks 'would it be fair' if mom Shweta Tiwari 'gave her daughter nothing'

Palak continues to be compared with her mom, Shweta but the former says she is used to it. She has also said that since she is not joining television like her mom, the comparisons won't be direct.

“Comparisons with mom are inevitable! In fact, I have grown up with these comparisons. I have heard comments like, ‘ Yeh aapke jitni sundar aur talented hogi kya (will she be as beautiful as Shweta)?’ Since I look more like my father, I’d also hear comments like, ‘ Arre, yeh aap par nahi gayi (Oh, she doesn't resemble you)’. I would punch my pillow dreading that my life was ruined because I didn’t resemble my mother (laughs),” she told ETimes in an interview.

After the success of Bijlee Bijlee, Palak also featured in music video, Mangta Hai Kya, with Aditya Seal. She lives with Shweta and her half-brother Reyansh Kohli in Mumbai. She is the daughter of Shweta and her first husband Raja Chaudhary.

Sharing how Shweta helps her by appreciating her, she added, “My mom would keep telling me that I looked better. So, these comments don’t scare me anymore and I take them sportingly because I adore my mother and hold her in high regard." Palak said she wants to explore films and make her own identity in the industry. “I feel that my mother has done everything there is to do on television, so the pressure on me will be a lot more as the comparison will be direct,” she said.

She is set to make her debut with Rosie The Saffron Chapter

HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

