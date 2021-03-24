Pallavi Joshi on the National Award: The minute I saw my name, for a moment, I was blank

The National Awards were not announced last year due to the pandemic, so I didn’t know when they would decide and I thought they might club films from 2019 and 2020,” says actor Pallavi Joshi who had submitted The Tashkent Files for various categories, and along with her husband, director-producer Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri was waiting for the results eagerly.

“So, when I heard that the awards would be announced, I got into the producer’s avatar and was looking forward to the entries for our film. When Vivek’s name was announced for Best Screenplay (Dialogues), I was elated as dialogues and screenplay were the strength of the film. I was happy and screaming and giving everyone high fives. But while waiting for other categories, the minute I saw my name, I was blank for a moment. I don’t know what to feel right now!” says the actor, who won the National Award for Best Supporting Actress for The Tashkent Files.

“It was a double celebration for the couple, though Vivek soon went back to work and is editing his next, Kashmir Files. Kaam toh side by side chal raha hai,” she says.

Working with her Agnihotri in a film was not a given, reveals Joshi who shares the story behind her casting in the film. “Vivek knows my strength as an actor and when he writes a script, if there is a suitable role for me, then it’s great. But he doesn’t write roles with me in mind,” she says. In fact, while casting, Ratna Pathak Shah’s name had come up and they almost approached her for the role, but then Joshi suggested that she would like to take up this role. The 51-year-old reveals, “I told Vivek to let me try and he agreed. I am not one of those actors, who needs to have some presence on screen. I do a film if there’s an interesting and challenging role. I did a few Marathi films but not a Hindi one for a long time. I really enjoyed playing the role, the challenge and then to win a National Award for it makes me happy.”

Joshi admits that getting a substantial and challenging role is the goal for an actor but awards are a “pat on the back”. “Even if I didn’t win, I can continue to act. They are an extra impetus to do more and encourage you to do more and do better. Awards are required in every actor’s life at some point,” shares the actor, who will be seen in Margaon: The Closed File, co-starring Zeenat Aman.