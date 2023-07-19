How Pankaj Tripathi reacted when asked about OMG 2 amid censor board controversy: ‘Don’t believe what's being written'

Pankaj Tripathi has urged the audience to not believe ‘what is being written’ about his upcoming film Oh My God 2. Headlined by Akshay Kumar, the film is grabbing attention ever since reports claimed that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has refused to certify the film. It was reportedly sent to a review committee in order to avoid controversy after its release. The new film is a sequel to Akshay and Paresh Rawal's 2012 film OMG - Oh My God. (Also read: Akshay Kumar's Oh My God 2 sent to censor board review committee to avoid controversy)

OMG 2 with CBFC's review committee

Pankaj Tripathi in a still from OMG 2.

Last week, reports claimed that the censor board's revising committee seeks to ensure that the dialogues and scenes in OMG 2 ‘do not create any issues’. There is no clarity yet about which scenes or dialogues in Oh My God 2 have caused concern to the CBFC.

Pankaj on OMG 2

Asked to speak about the film's release, Pankaj told Zoom TV, “All I will say is, please don’t believe what is being written about it. Log bahut kuch bol rahe hain. Lekin sachchai samne aayegi jab film release hogi (People are saying all sorts of things, but the truth will be out when the film releases)."

Pankaj also said that it is a myth that serious films are more challenging. He said in the same interview, "Doing a lighthearted comedy is just as tough, if not tougher. With a comedy, an actor has no idea if the audience will finally laugh at what he is creating. We may find the scene uproarious while shooting it. But the audience may not agree.”

Censor board looking at Oh My God 2 dialogues

An India Today report quoted sources and said last week that CBFC ‘does not want to repeat the backlash that Adipurush faced over its dialogues’ . A review committee will look into the dialogues and scenes in the film as a ‘preemptive measure’ to avoid any backlash.

Adipurush was released last month, and stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Laxman, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. The film faced criticism over its dialogues, costumes and cartoon-like graphics. Later, the film's makers had released a revised version after changing some of the dialogues. Adipurush dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir had also issued an 'unconditional' apology following the backlash.

About OMG 2

Directed by Amit Rasi, Oh My God 2 shows Akshay in a character inspired by Lord Shiva, while Pankaj will be seen as Shiva devotee, Kanti Sharan Mudgal. OMG 2 also features Yami Gautam as a lawyer. According to reports, Arun Govil and Govind Namdev, are also likely to appear in the film.

The film is slated for a theatrical release on August 11. Oh My God 2 is set for a box office clash with another sequel - Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2.

