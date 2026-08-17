Pankaj Tripathi playfully schools wife Mridula for being glued to her phone during interview: ‘Whom are you texting?’

Actor Pankaj Tripathi has often spoken about his love story with wife Mridula Tripathi and their journey from school sweethearts to becoming one of Bollywood's much-loved couples. The actor recently gave fans another glimpse into their relationship when he playfully called out his wife for being glued to her phone while he was speaking to her.

Pankaj Tripathi playfully schools wife Mridula

Pankaj Tripathi and his wife Mridula Tripathi.

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In a video shared on Instagram, Pankaj is seen talking at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), while Mridula appears to be busy on her phone. Noticing that she is distracted, the actor jokingly asks her whom she is texting and points out that she is not paying attention to him.

He said, "Tum kise lagatar type kiye jaa rahi ho meri nazar usme ja rahi hai. Mian dekh raha hoon mujhe sunn hi nahi rahi ho? (Whom are you texting continuously? My attention is going there I am speaking continuously and you are not listening to me.) Are you typing what I’m saying? " Pankaj then realised that Mridula must be texting their daughter. He said, "Tell her that her father‘s program has started."

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{{^usCountry}} Pankaj then turned the moment into a sweet reflection on their relationship and friendship. Talking about being married to Mridula for 25 years, he said, "I am married such a beautiful woman 25 years ago, and I’m looking at her face continuously, seeing how she reacts to what I am speaking. I am watching her from sometime that she is continuously on her screen." Pankaj's playful reaction had the audience laughing out loud. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pankaj then turned the moment into a sweet reflection on their relationship and friendship. Talking about being married to Mridula for 25 years, he said, "I am married such a beautiful woman 25 years ago, and I’m looking at her face continuously, seeing how she reacts to what I am speaking. I am watching her from sometime that she is continuously on her screen." Pankaj's playful reaction had the audience laughing out loud. {{/usCountry}}

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Fans react

Fans lauded Pankaj and Mridula's relationship. A comment read, “This Friendship ❤️ is base of their amazing relationship.” One more comment read, “Cutest thing on the internet!😆” One more comment read, "Adorable."

'Mridula bore the burden of all expenses'

Pankaj Tripathi had faced years of struggle before he became a big name in the Hindi film industry. During this time, it was his wife who supported him financially and emotionally. In an earlier interview with Navbharat Times, Tripathi shared how Mridula took care of all the expenses while he roamed around in Andheri seeking work in films.

He had said, “To be honest, I did not earn anything between 2004 and 2010. She (his wife Mridula) bore the burden of all expenses involved in the upkeep of our household. I used to roam around in Andheri and urge people ‘koi acting karwa lo, koi acting karwa lo'. But no one listened to me at the time. Now, when I go home, I find movies being offered in my parking lot. I find directors in my parking lot, asking me 'Where are you? I want to do a film with you, please sit for a narration'. Earlier, I struggled but found no jobs even when I searched for them in Andheri, but now there are queues of movies being offered right in my parking lot.”

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On the work front, Pankaj will next be seen returning in Mirzapur: The Movie as his beloved character Kaleen Bhaiya. The film will release on September 4.