Pankaj Tripathi reveals why he won't do films, where he has to speak languages other than Hindi

Pankaj Tripathi has played a number of versatile characters in his career in the Hindi film industry, but has no plans to work in films in other languages. The actor revealed that this is because he believes his voice plays a major role in his acting skills. He said he would not be able to do justice to a character, if he could not use his voice properly, while speaking in a language he is not familiar with. Also Read| Pankaj Tripathi shares wife Mridula is making her Bollywood debut with his film Sherdil: 'She immediately said yes'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor said that he also dislikes the idea of dubbing. However, he said he will be looking forward to playing a character, who speaks Hindi in a film in another language.

Pankaj told PTI, "I don't like the idea of speaking in a language I am not comfortable with in any film or web series. I'm not in favour of my dialogues being mouthed by someone else. My acting and expressions are complemented by my voice. Otherwise my role is incomplete."

Asked if he would ever star in a Bengali movie, a language that he can understand, Pankaj said that his knowledge of it is still not sufficient. He said, "Ami alpo alpo Bangla jani, bhaloi bujhi kintu bhalo bolte pari na (I know a little bit of Bangla and understand fully, but can't speak much). It is not sufficient for portraying a Bengali speaking character." Noting that he would be willing to do it if he's a Hindi-speaking character in a Bengali film, Pankaj added, "I am looking forward to being approached with a storyline to my liking by any of the current crop of talented directors of Bengal."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pankaj will be next seen in Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga, a film by Srijit Mukherji who predominantly works in Bengali cinema. The actor recalled that Srijit told him about the idea of the film, when he was visiting Kolkata during Durga Puja in 2019.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Reliance Entertainment, the film also stars Neeraj Kabi and Sayani Gupta and is scheduled for theatrical release on June 24. Pankaj recently revealed that his wife Mridula Tripathi will also be making her Bollywood debut with a cameo appearance in the film.

(Inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.