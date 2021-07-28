Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Entertainment / Bollywood / Pankaj Tripathi used to roam around Andheri saying 'Koi acting karwa lo', now he gets offers in his 'parking lot'
Pankaj Tripathi used to roam around Andheri saying 'Koi acting karwa lo', now he gets offers in his 'parking lot'

Pankaj Tripathi opened up about his struggling days and said that his wife took care of all the expenses in the six years that he did not earn anything.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 28, 2021 08:43 AM IST
Pankaj Tripathi in a still from Mimi.

Pankaj Tripathi has talked about his struggling days and said he used to wander around Andheri looking for work, but got nothing for six years. In a new interview, the actor also said that he did not earn anything in those years, and that his wife took care of expenses.

Talking about his struggling days, Pankaj Tripathi told a Hindi daily, "To be honest, I did not earn anything between 2004 and 2010. She (his wife Mridula) bore the burden of all expenses involved in the upkeep of our household. I used to roam around in Andheri and urge people 'koi acting karwa lo, koi acting karwa lo (someone please give me an acting job)'. But no one listened to me at the time. Now, when I go home, I find movies being offered in my parking lot."

"I find directors in my parking lot, asking me 'Where are you? I want to do a film with you, please sit for a narration'. Earlier, I struggled but found no jobs even when I searched for them in Andheri, but now there are queues of movies being offered right in my parking lot. During those struggling days, Mridula used to take care of all the expenses, from the house rent to other basic needs," he further said in Hindi.

Pankaj Tripathi is currently seen alongside Kriti Sanon in Netflix film, Mimi. The release date of the comedy-drama was changed at the last moment, and it was released on Monday evening, hours after it was leaked online.

Mimi, a Hindi remake of Samroudhhi Porey's National award-winning Marathi film,Mala Aai Vhhaychy! (2011), has been directed by Laxman Utekar and also features Manoj Pahwa, Sai Tamhankar and Supriya Pathak.

pankaj tripathi

