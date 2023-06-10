Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to have a big fat and royal Punjabi wedding in Udaipur

As wedding bells will soon ring for actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha, the couple has dived into the task of selecting a perfect venue for their big day. The two were spotted at Jaipur airport in the last week of May and stayed with their families in Udaipur for a few days during the time they were hunting for a nice heritage property.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married on May 13 and look at having a winter wedding sometime between October and December.

While a recent report claims that the couple, who got engaged on May 13, have finalised The Oberoi Udaivilas, situated on the banks of Lake Pichhola, in Udaipur as their wedding venue, we have learnt from our sources that this is not entirely true and the couple is still scouting, doing recce and are yet to finalise the venue.

“Nothing has been confirmed as of now. They went to Udaivilas, but did not like the room size and also the room inventory (87 rooms) wasn’t sufficient, so they are still in talks with the hotel owners. They also liked Taj Lake Palace, but again, the number of rooms didn’t suit them, hence that’s also on hold at the moment. They might pick any of these for the wedding functions, but all the guests cannot be accommodated here. So, one thing is sure that their guest list is not small and it’s going to be a big fat wedding,” the source informs.

From what we have gathered, the couple is checking out opulent palaces and picturesque destinations, and is on a lookout for a location that matches their unique style and captures the essence of their love story.

“They shortlisted two more hotels in Udaipur -- Taj Aravali and Mementos, which are Parineeti’s choice, and two properties in Jaipur -- Sawai Man Mahal and Rambagh Palace,” the source tells us, adding while Raghav was more inclined towards Jaipur “Pari preferred Udaipur because of the heritage and royal vibe”.

According to sources, the couple will tie the knot between October 28 or 29, and “they don’t want to push it to November as every week there is some festival from Diwali to Bhai Dooj”.

Furthermore, they are likely to plan two receptions -- one each in Chandigarh and Mumbai. “They invited most of their family members and close relatives at the engagement, and they’d be there for the wedding as well. So, Delhi reception is not on the cards as of now, and they will host two receptions, one for Parineeti’s extended family from Ambala and one for film fraternity,” the source says.

Meanwhile, Parineeti and Raghav were seen spending some quality time in London, ahead of their wedding. A picture of them watching India Vs Australia World Test Championship (WTC) finale match at the Oval was shared widely by Parineeti’s fanclubs. It seems the couple share a common love for the sport, as they previously attended Indian Premier League matches in Mohali as well. Besides this, another photo of Pari and Raghav posing with a fan on the streets of London also went viral.

