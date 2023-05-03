Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha twin in black outfits as they watch PBKS vs MI IPL match in Mohali

While Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are keeping their lips sealed about their rumoured relationship, the two were once again spotted together. They were seen at the Punjab Kings Vs Mumbai Indians IPL match in Mohali. Their picture from the stadium has surfaced online. Also read: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to marry in Oct, had roka already

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha at PBKS vs MI IPL match in Mohali.

The rumoured lovebirds were seen concentrating on the game. Not only that but they also twinned in black outfits. While the politician sported a black shirt, the Hasee Toh Phasee actor wore a black top for the match.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha reportedly had their roka last month. On Tuesday, Parineeti was snapped by paparazzi in Mumbai. She kept mum when photographers kept asking her “Shaadi kab hai (when is the wedding)?”

Reportedly, Parineeti and Raghav are expected to get married in October 2023. A report of India Today quoted a source saying, “Parineeti and Raghav's roka is done. It was a family affair and they both are very happy. The duo is likely to get married by October-end of this year. Parineeti and Raghav are in no rush and they both have work commitments that they need to take care of before getting into the wedding festivities.”

The same report also claimed that Parineeti's cousin, actor Priyanka Chopra will be in India just around the same time of Parineeti's wedding. It is believed that she will be back in Mumbai for the Jio MAMI Film Festival, which will be taking place from October 27 to November 5. Priyanka is the chairperson of this film festival.

Parineeti and Raghav have been spotted together out and about many times. They have not confirmed or denied the dating rumours but blushed many times when asked about it by the media. Parineeti was also snapped visiting designer Manish Malhotra at his home which further fueled the wedding rumours as Manish is the go-to designer for Bollywood brides. He last designed the bridal trousseau of Kiara Advani.

Parineeti was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. She has films like Chamkila and Capsule Gill lined up in the pipeline. Raghav, on the other hand, is the Aam Aadmi Party leader.

