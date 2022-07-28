Parineeti Chopra and Vaani Kapoor defend Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot: ‘No other actor could do this’

Actors Parineeti Chopra and Vaani Kapoor have come out in support of their co-star Ranveer Singh. Multiple FIRs were registered against him by the Mumbai Police recently for ‘hurting sentiments’ after he bared it all for Paper magazine. Reacting to the buzz around Ranveer's nude pictures, Parineeti and Vaani have called him a true ‘artiste.’ (Also read: Indore NGO donates clothes to Ranveer Singh after his nude photoshoot)

Earlier, Ranveer’s Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt had reacted to a journalist’s question about Ranveer’s nude photoshoot. While interacting with the media, Alia was asked to share her opinion on the reaction to his photos, when she said, “I don’t like anything negative being said about my favourite Ranveer Singh, so I can’t tolerate this question.”

Parineeti, who made her acting debut with Ranveer in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, told Bombay Times in a recent interview, “Ranveer’s been a true creative artiste since the day I’ve known him, which was even before he became an actor. He is a free-flowing creator, and nothing holds him back, which is the best quality an artiste can have. I can think of no other actor who could do this shoot. And when you’re the only one who can do something, what higher compliment could there be?”

“Ranveer’s an artiste and a great one at that. He’s experimental and open with the right aesthetics and sensibilities,” added Vaani Kapoor. She worked with Ranveer in Befikre. Since his pictures from his Paper magazine photoshoot were shared online, Ranveer received both praise and criticism.

Meanwhile, protests against Ranveer Singh were recently held in Madhya Pradesh. As per new reports, locals in Madhya Pradesh donated clothing in a box with a photo from Ranveer’s nude photoshoot as a part of their protest. Workers from a political party also donated clothes for the actor and called his nude photoshoot an ‘act against Indian culture’.

