Parineeti Chopra glows in pink in first pic from her haldi ceremony with Raghav Chadha

The first pictures and video, although not official, from Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's haldi ceremony are out. The actor and the politician got married on Sunday in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur. (Also read: Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s wedding had no-gift policy; only ₹11 milni was allowed: Report)

Bride glows in pink

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha during their haldi ceremony.

A picture and a video shared on Parineeti's fanpage on Friday show her during her haldi ceremony with Raghav. She is seen in a bright pink dress with a white head band and golden chandelier earrings. Raghav is in a white kurta pyjama that has been covered in haldi. They are sitting under a canopy of flowers, surrounded by their friends and family. A video also shows Parineeti giving flying kisses to a friend.

Watch here:

The perfect wedding

While Parineeti and Raghav got married on Sunday, they shared their official wedding pictures on Monday. Parineeti wrote with her post, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time... So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other... Our forever begins now.”

The two took to their respective Instagram Stories to post a letter of gratitude after receiving love on their wedding pictures. The letter read, "Parineeti and I wanted to take a moment to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We are bursting with gratitude for the outpour of love and warm wishes. While we may not have had the chance to respond to each and every message personally (life's been a whirlwind, as you can imagine), please know that we've been reading EVERYTHING with joy in our hearts.”

They concluded, “As we embark on this beautiful journey together, it means the world to us knowing that you're all standing by our side. lour love and blessings are truly priceless, and we couldn't have been more thankful. Love. Raghav and Parineeti."

Parineeti will be seen next with Akshay Kumar in Mission Raniganj.

