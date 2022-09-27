Parineeti Chopra denies claims of similarities between Code Name Tiranga and Alia Bhatt’s Raazi

Actor Parineeti Chopra recently denied similarities between her upcoming film Code Name: Tiranga and Alia Bhatt’s Raazi. In the film, Parineeti stars with Harrdy Sandhu as an agent for the first time. After the teaser of the film was released, it reminded some people of Alia Bhatt who essayed the role of a spy in Raazi. Also read: Code Name Tiranga teaser: Parineeti Chopra turns action star

Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, Code Name Tiranga is an action movie. It revolves around Parineeti who is on a mission for her country. She is seen wielding guns that further strengthen comparisons between Parineeti and Alia.

During a media interaction, Parineeti shed some light on the same comparison. Bollywood Hungama quoted her saying, “I hope not. There is no similarity because there are two different films. The set-up and the story of Raazi was different, and our story is very different altogether. I am an agent since the beginning and my mission is different as well. I think that not only me but the makers, we have an actor from the same film, I think we are all aware there is no similarity with any film. I feel it is a complete original film.”

To this, someone interrupted the actor and pointed out the similarity in love angle of the two films. In Raazi, Alia Bhatt ends up falling for Vicky Kaushal’s character. Replying to the speculations, Parineeti further said, “I will show you the film.” Instantly, she also added jokingly, “No, no, no. You buy a ticket and watch.”

After the successful teaser launch, the makers of Code Name Tiranga will unveil the film trailer on Wednesday. Besides Parineeti and Harrdy, it also has Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty and Deesh Mariwala. The film will release on October 14, 2022.

