Code Name Tiranga teaser: Parineeti Chopra turns action star, fights terrorists alongside Harrdy Sandhu. Watch

The teaser for Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu’s upcoming spy thriller Code Name: Tiranga was released on Thursday morning. The teaser sets up a slick espionage thriller, introducing Parineeti in a never-seen-before action avatar that has taken many of her fans by surprise. Also read: Code Name Tiranga: Parineeti Chopra's next is a nationalist actioner

The teaser opens with a shot of a military helicopter flying over hilly terrain. We then see shots of a vessel in the Arabian Sea near Mumbai and convoys of cars in a snowy desert. The action then kicks into high gear as we are introduced to Parineeti Chopra’s character, who kicks, slams, and punches bad guys with abandon. The teaser also gives a brief glimpse at the male lead Harrdy Sandhu, as well as the supporting cast including Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharaya, Shishir Sharma, and Sharad Kelkar.

A voiceover then says the mission is code-named Tiranga as we see a battered and bloodied Parineeti staggering her way through a snowy landscape. The last sequence has her pointing a gun at a foe and kicking some more bad guys in style.

Fans appreciated Parineeti’s turn into an action star. “Parineeti Chopra action gives goosebumps,” wrote one fan. Another person commented, “Parineeti Chopra just keeps proving her talent time to time again and again.” Many other fans remarked the solid support cast was to watch out for. “The casting director deserves a raise,” read one comment.

An espionage action thriller, Code Name: Tiranga is a story of an R&AW agent, played by Parineeti, who is on an unfaltering and fearless mission across countries for her nation in a race against time where sacrifice is her only choice. The film is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. Looking forward to his next to hit the big screens, the director says, “I hope the audiences enjoy this action entertainer which talks about a soldier’s sacrifice in the line of duty for her nation.”

Code Name: Tiranga is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Film and Reliance Entertainment and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Reliance Entertainment, Film Hangar and Vivek B Agrawal. The film will hit the big screens on October 14.

