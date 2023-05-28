Parineeti Chopra to have destination wedding like Priyanka and Nick Jonas? Actor spotted in Rajasthan with Raghav Chadha

Actor Parineeti Chopra and her fiance, APP politician Raghav Chadha, are reportedly scouting for wedding locations in Rajasthan. On Sunday, several pictures and videos of the couple exiting the Jodhpur airport emerged online. The duo also reportedly travelled to Udaipur and Kishangarh to check out the wedding venues. (Also Read | Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's engagement video is so dreamy, check out her ‘contract’ for him)

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha arrive in Rajasthan

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra travelled to Rajasthan.

Parineeti, on Sunday, walked out of the airport along with Raghav Chadha. For the travel, Parineeti wore an off-white ethnic outfit. Raghav opted for a white ethnic outfit – kurta and pyjama. The two stepped out of the airport surrounded by their team amid tight security.

Parineeti and Raghav were spotted together more than two weeks after their engagement in Delhi. They got engaged on May 13 in a private ceremony attended by family members and political leaders in New Delhi's Kapurthala house. Priyanka Chopra, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, and P Chidambaram had attended the ceremony. Nick Jonas didn't join his wife for the celebrations.

Parineeti's note on Raghav

Recently, Parineeti shared a long note on Instagram as she talked about Raghav. She also shared several unseen pictures from the engagement ceremony. The actor had captioned the post, "When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew - I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home."

She had also added, "Our engagement party was like living a dream - a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing! As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed. As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined."

Sharing the same set of pictures, Raghav had also added on his Instagram, "And one fine day, this beautiful girl entered my life, adding a colourful dash of smiles, laughter and sparkle to brighten it up, and whose gentle, reassuring embrace promised eternal love and support. No wonder our engagement was such a happy occasion where tears of joy, laughter, happiness and merry dancing brought our loved ones even closer -quintessentially the Punjabi way."

Parineeti will be seen with Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila, helmed by Imtiaz Ali. The film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.

