Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's engagement video is so dreamy, check out her ‘contract’ for him

Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha got engaged earlier this month. Their official engagement video with intimate family moments, emotional speeches and appearance by VIPs guests, such as Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and actor Priyanka Chopra, has now surfaced online. But there is one segment in the sweet video that shows a different side to Parineeti and Raghav's dreamy engagement, and gives a glimpse into their fun and loving relationship. Also read: Raghav Chadha kisses Parineeti Chopra at engagement Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha shared emotional moments in their engagement video.

The video opened with Parineeti Chopra reading out her hilarious 'engagement contract' for Raghav Chadha, presumably at a party hosted the night before their engagement. Parineeti said, “Engagement contract is as follows: Raghav, you have to say yes to all, and then we'll see if this roka still stands tomorrow. I, Raghav Chadha, agree to the following… Number one, accept that Parineeti is always right.” In response, Raghav said, “Correct, correct!”

Parineeti’s mom gives emotional speech

Parineeti’s mother Reena Chopra is seen giving an emotional speech during the pre-engagement bash. Parineeti was seen tearing up, as her mom said, “To know that your daughter is actually going to a person, who will look after her better than her father even could. I mean we love you Raghav. Thank you so much, thank you so much for getting an award in London,” she said. Raghav then walked up to Reena and gave her a hug. Parineeti and Raghav reportedly met in London.

The video also shows Parineeti and Raghav with guests at the intimate get-together, where the AAP leader also cracked a joke about getting a nose job done as someone had earlier commented on him undergoing 'exterior changes'. Parineeti, who stood next to him as he gave his speech told him, "Stop talking!"

Priyanka Chopra makes a cameo in the engagement video

The video also had some unseen glimpses from Parineeti and Raghav’s engagement ceremony. Her cousin, actor Priyanka Chopra was seen arriving at the venue with her brother Siddharth Chopra. Priyanka was also seen sitting with other guests as Parineeti and Raghav's roka and engagement ceremony took place as per Sikh rituals.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who designed Parineeti's ivory engagement look, was also seen in the video. The clip also showed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Manish exchanging pleasantries as others looked on. Parineeti's father Pawan Chopra and her mother Reena Chopra were also seen dancing at the bash, and mingling with other guests.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13 in Delhi's Kapurthala House. Since their engagement, photos and videos from the celebrations have been doing the rounds on social media – from the dreamy decor to the energetic performances by singer Mika and others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON