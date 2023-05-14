Parineeti Chopra's mom Reena Chopra calls herself ‘truly blessed’ after actor's engagement with Raghav Chadha

Actor Parineeti Chopra's mother Reena Chopra shared a heartwarming note, a day after the actor got engaged to Raghav Chadha. Parineeti and Raghav were rumoured to be dating for quite some time. Raghav is the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party. Also read: Mika sang Gal Mitthi Mitthi at Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's engagement Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are officially engaged.

Reena shared a photo of Parineeti and Raghav from their engagement and wrote, “There are reasons in your life that make you believe all over again and all the time that there is a God up there. This is one of them.” She also added hashtags like ‘truly blessed’ and ‘thank you God.’

She also thanked those wishing her and the Chopra family on the occasion. She wrote, “I wish to thank all of you who have reached out and poured your blessings and wishes for them.” Reena also added some inside pictures from the ceremony which was held in Delhi.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged at Delhi's Kapurthala House on Saturday evening in the presence of family and close friends. The couple shared the news with fans via identical posts. "Everything I prayed for... I said yes...Waaheguru ji meher karan (May God be kind)," wrote Parineeti on Instagram. While Raghav tweeted, "Everything I prayed for... She said yes. Waaheguru ji meher karan..."

Their engagement was attended by several politicians, such as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, Congress leader Rajeev Shukla, P. Chidambaram and others. Priyanka Chopra, Manish Malhotra, Pawan Sachdeva, Sahaj Chopra, Shivang Chopra and other friends and family members of the couple were also among the guests.

A traditional Sikh ceremony was arranged for the engagement. Parineeti and Raghav twinned in ivory traditional outfits for the special day. Several guests were also seen following the all-white theme of the event. Several inside photos and videos from the engagement ceremony have surfaced on social media. From dreamy white decor to a massive multi-tier cake, it was quite a celebration. In some videos, the couple was seen singing and dancing together.

