Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's rumoured wedding venue in Udaipur with rooms starting at 35000

Newly-engaged couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will reportedly marry in Rajasthan later this year. As per a new report, the actor and Aam Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader will likely get married at The Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur. Last month, videos and photos of Parineeti and Raghav from Rajasthan had surfaced online as they visited various locations, scouting for their wedding venue. Also read: Parineeti Chopra wipes her father's tears during her engagement with Raghav Chadha in more inside pics

A bird's-eye view of The Oberoi Udaivilas. (All photos courtesy: The Oberoi Udaivilas website)

Bollywood weddings in Rajasthan

Luxury hotels in Rajasthan have served as the wedding venue for many Bollywood celebrity couples – from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, and even Parineeti's cousin Priyanka Chopra, who married Nick Jonas in a palace wedding in Jodhpur in 2018.

As per a new report by India Today, Parineeti and Raghav could become the newest celebrity couple to tie the knot in a grand Rajasthan ceremony, with The Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur likely to be their wedding venue.

The Oberoi Udaivilas is located on the banks of Lake Pichola.

The Oberoi Udaivilas resembles a grand palace

The lavish venue's website boasts that it is the ideal place for a 'unparalleled luxury'. The famous hotel offers sweeping view of the City Palace and Lake Pichola. Guests can also take the boat across the lake to explore Udaipur, known around the world for its gorgeous lakeside palaces.

The Oberoi Udaivilas is nothing less than a palace with its lush green lawns, shady Mewar style courtyards, decorative fountains, reflection pools, huge rooms with large private terraces, luxury suites with private swimming pools, marble bathrooms, walk-in closets, butler service, and much more.

As per the hotel's official website, the rooms here start from ₹35,000 per night (excluding taxes). The hotel's Kohinoor suite with private pool costs ₹11 lakh per night (excluding taxes).

The Oberoi Udaivilas offers world-class dining at its multiple restaurants.

Isha Ambani's pre-wedding bash at The Oberoi Udaivilas

Once belonging to the Maharaja of Mewar, The Oberoi Udaivilas had served as the venue for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities in 2018. From Aishwarya Rai, Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra to Hillary Clinton, the guestlist for the festivities was filled with Bollywood's biggest stars, as well as famous sports and political personalities. One of the highlights of the celebrations was Grammy Award-winning singer Beyonce's performance.

Parineeti Chopra got engaged to Raghav Chadha in Delhi earlier in May.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's relationship

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. The two never publicly spoke about their relationship, but reportedly, they knew each other for several years.

In the last few weeks leading up to their engagement, the two were spotted together on several occasions – from being photographed at Delhi and Mumbai airports to watching an IPL match in Mohali.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.