Parineeti Chopra says IMDb rating for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar rose from 1 to 6.3 after OTT release

Actor Parineeti Chopra is happy about the second life given to her film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with an OTT release. Not only is she is receiving praise for her performance in the thriller drama, the film's IMDb rating has also seen a significant jump.

Parineeti, who held an Instagram AMA session on Wednesday, was asked about it by a fan. "Do you believe in IMDb ratings?," a fan asked her. Parineeti replied, "The rating for SAPF jumped from 1 to 6.3 after the audience watched it."

Parineeti Chopra's Instagram post.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar got a lacklustre release in theatres earlier this year. It was then released on Amazon Prime Video last month to a wider audience and praises came pouring in for Parineeti, co-star Arjun Kapoor and also director Dibakar Banerjee.

Also read: Navya Naveli Nanda looks 'somewhat professional' in new pics, fans call her 'absolute girlboss'

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Parineeti talked about her three back-to-back releases--Saina, The Girl on the Train and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. About getting to do the kind of projects she wants to, she said, "It is a two way street. Makers have to also have that confidence in me. So actually I am very thankful to Dibakar (Banerjee) sir, Ribhu (Dasgupta) and Amol (Gupte) sir, they were the three directors who saw me outside of what I had done onscreen. I was aching and itching to do these kind of meaningful films and roles. I am thankful to them for putting faith in me and getting the ball rolling for me. Now, jokingly people call me Pari 2.0 version now and I will take that tag happily,” she said.

Her next project will be Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. It stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead with Anil Kapoor. Parineeti is currently on a holiday in Turkey.