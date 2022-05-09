Parineeti Chopra says Priyanka Chopra was ‘a soldier in hospital' after Malti’s premature birth; Anushka, Ranveer react

As soon as Priyanka Chopra announced the homecoming of her baby girl after 100 days in NICU, her cousin Parineeti Chopra and several friends and colleagues including Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Preity Zinta showered the baby with love. Priyanka shared the first picture of the baby girl named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas as the actor, along with husband Nick Jonas, mother Madhu Chopra, mother-in-law Denise Jonas came together to welcome her. Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas share first pic of daughter Malti, bring her home after 100 days in the NICU

Taking to the comments section, Parineeti wrote, “Seeing the both of you like this the last three months has been both hard and inspiring. Mimi didi - I saw a soldier in the hospital - You. And little BD has taught us so much already and she doesn’t even know it! Chalo now time to start spoiling her.” Anushka Sharma wrote, "Lots of love to you strong mumma! And love and blessings to the little one." Preity Zinta wrote, “So Happy she is finally home babe. Enjoy every bit of parenthood & all the milestones of being a mommy. Big hug and loads of love always.” Sonam Kapoor, who is expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja, commented, “Lots of love to all three.” Kajal Aggarwal, who recently welcomed a baby boy, wrote, “So much love to baby MM.”

Ranveer Singh reacted, “Oh PC!" along with several heart emoticons. Dia Mirza also said, “Love love love.” Sania Mirza also wrote, “Only love.” Anusha Dandekar wrote, "Happy Mothers Day Priyanka! She really did get her strength from her Muma! Blessings on Blessings! Love and hugs." Malaika Arora said, “God bless.” Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali also wrote, “God bless your Angel Malti. May she grow healthy and always be happy and prosperous. May her life be filled with love laughter luck light and more.” Mini Mathur commented, "Happy Mother’s Day Priyanka. Bless lil MM." TV host Elizabeth Chambers wrote, “Love her already and amazed by your strength every single day. Happy Mother’s Day, P!” Anil Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar showered the post with heart emoticons.

Priyanka took to her Instagram late Sunday to share a picture of the baby in her arms. Introducing her with a long note, Priyanka wrote, “Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.”

