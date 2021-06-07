Parineeti Chopra says she was ‘very unhappy’ with her work, ‘knew it was a bad film’ on many occasions

Parineeti Chopra admitted to being ‘very unhappy’ with her work in the last five years. She said that there were times when she knew that she was part of a ‘bad film’ even while shooting for it.

This year, Parineeti has already had three releases -- The Girl On The Train, Saina and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. While the first came out directly on Netflix, the other two got a compromised theatrical release, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and have found a wider audience since their streaming release.

In an interview with a leading daily, Parineeti admitted to doing scenes that she was not convinced about. “Yeah, many scenes in many films in the last five years. I was very unhappy with the work I was doing. I had faith in myself but the filmmakers just wouldn’t offer me the parts I was yearning for. I was signing films half-heartedly. I was in a constant state of dissatisfaction. I will be forever indebted to three directors--Amol Gupte (Saina), Dibakar Banerjee (Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar), and Ribhu Dasgupta (The Girl On The Train),” she said.

On being asked if she asked the director to modify a scene that she was not convinced about, Parineeti said, “Had that happened the films would have turned out to be better (laughs). There hasn't been a two-way relationship with the makers and so, there have been many occasions where I knew it was a bad film and went home unhappy.”

Parineeti made her debut with a supporting role in Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl in 2011. She has starred in films such as Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee and Golmaal Again. Her next project is Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

Recently, speaking with Hindustan Times, Parineeti said that her cousin Priyanka Chopra advised her to choose ‘interesting’ films instead of picking a project ‘just for the sake of it’. She added that the advice came at a point in her life when she was looking for opportunities to break her bubbly, girl-next-door image.