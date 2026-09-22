Parineeti Chopra seeks Lord Ganesha's blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja, video calls husband Raghav Chadha during darshan

Recently, several Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, sought Lord Ganesha’s blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja. Now, ahead of her web series debut, Parineeti Chopra also offered prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja. What caught everyone’s attention was how the actor made sure her husband, Raghav Chadha, could also seek Bappa’s blessings, despite not being there in person.

Parineeti Chopra seeks blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja

Parineeti Chopra video calls husband Raghav Chadha during Ganpati darshan.

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On September 21, Parineeti was spotted at Lalbaugcha Raja for Ganpati darshan. During her visit, the actor video-called Raghav so that he could also have darshan and seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings. For her visit, Parineeti opted for a vibrant pink anarkali suit and completed her traditional look with long statement earrings. The actor was seen looking mesmerised as she stood in front of the Ganpati idol at the pandal.

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{{^usCountry}} Before Parineeti, Shah Rukh Khan was also spotted seeking Lord Ganesha’s blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja with his family. The actor was accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani, wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan. Earlier this week, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone also visited with their family to seek blessings before welcoming their second child. The couple welcomed their second baby girl on September 19. Prithviraj Sukumaran also sought blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja with his family on Monday. About Parineeti Chopra’s upcoming show {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before Parineeti, Shah Rukh Khan was also spotted seeking Lord Ganesha’s blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja with his family. The actor was accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani, wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan. Earlier this week, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone also visited with their family to seek blessings before welcoming their second child. The couple welcomed their second baby girl on September 19. Prithviraj Sukumaran also sought blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja with his family on Monday. About Parineeti Chopra’s upcoming show {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive Why did Parineeti Chopra video call Raghav Chadha during her visit to Lalbaugcha Raja? Parineeti Chopra video-called Raghav Chadha so that he could also seek Lord Ganesha's blessings while she offered prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja. What is the storyline of Parineeti Chopra's upcoming web series 'Shaque: Trust No One'? 'Shaque: Trust No One' follows a mother whose baby goes missing, leading her on a nine-year search for answers, revealing secrets about trust and relationships with those closest to her. What did Raghav Chadha say to support Parineeti Chopra ahead of her show’s premiere? Raghav Chadha expressed pride in Parineeti's dedication to 'Shaque' and praised her hard work, noting the challenges she faced while preparing for such a role, especially during a special time in their lives.

Shaque: Trust No One is a psychological thriller created by Rensil D’Silva and Siddharth P. Malhotra. The show marks Parineeti’s web series debut and also stars Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Soni Razdan, Anup Soni, Sumeet Vyas and Harleen Sethi in key roles. The show follows a mother whose baby goes missing and her nine-year-long search for answers. As she gets closer to the truth, secrets begin to emerge, raising questions about trust, relationships and how well we really know the people closest to us. It is scheduled to release on Netflix on September 24.

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Raghav Chadha expressed support for wife Parineeti ahead of the show’s premiere and wrote on Instagram, "So proud of you, Parineeti. I know how much you have given to Shaque, especially through a time that was already very special for us. I have seen the hard work, preparation and dedication that you have put into this role, and it makes me incredibly proud to see you take on something so challenging and different. I have a feeling this one is going to keep people guessing. I can’t wait for everyone to watch it on September 24. Wishing Parineeti and the entire Shaque team all the very best."