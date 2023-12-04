Parineeti Chopra shares she put on 15 kilos for Chamkila biopic: ‘It’s been hard'

Parineeti Chopra will be next seen in Chamkila, opposite Diljit Dosanjh. The actor will be seen as his partner Amarjot Kaur in the film. In a new Instagram post, Parineeti shared that she had to gain 15 kilos for the part. The actor shared a video of her working out in the gym nowadays to ‘look like myself again.’ (Also read: Parineeti Chopra warns fan clubs against putting out her fake quotes praising other artists: ‘I am watching you’)

Parineeti's Instagram post

Parineeti Chopra shared a glimpse of her gym workout routine.

Parineeti took to her Instagram account on Monday and shared a short video of herself working out at the gym. The actor shared that for her part in the upcoming biopic Chamkila, she had to gain 15 kilos, and moreover, she also spent the last 6 months singing in AR Rahman's studio. The video showed her working out in the gym extensively. In one part of the video, she was also seen singing in the recording studio.

In the caption, Parineeti wrote a long note. It read: "I spent 6 months last year singing in Rahman sir’s studio, and going back home to eat as much junk as I possibly could to put on 15 KILOS for Chamkila! (Coming soon on Netflix (red heart emoticon)) Music and Food. That was my routine."

Parineeti then wrote that she misses the studio and is now working hard to return to her normal self. She added, "Now that the film is done, the story is the opposite. I miss the studio, and work in the gym trying to look like myself again. And not like Amarjot ji! Its been hard. But anything for you Imtiaz sir! And this role. Many more inches to go."

Chamkila first look

The first look of Diljit Dosanjh from Chamkila was released earlier this year in May. Netflix shared the teaser with the caption: “Jo naam saalon se aapke dil aur dimaag pe chaaya hai woh ab aapke saamne aaya hai (the name which ruled your hearts and minds is all set to come in front of you). Watch the untold story of Punjab’s highest record-selling artist, Amar Singh #Chamkila, coming soon only on Netflix!”

Parineeti was last seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Tinu Suresh Desai's survival drama Mission Raniganj. She recently got married to her boyfriend and Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha. The two tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Udaipur in September.

