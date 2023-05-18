Parineeti Chopra shares unseen pics from her and Raghav Chadha's engagement, actor's father cries in one

Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha got engaged on Saturday in the presence of family and friends at Delhi's Kapurthala House. The couple was twinning in white ethnic outfits for the dreamy ceremony. Now, Parineeti has shared some more photos from their special day along with a heartfelt note about their intimate ceremony, which took place as per Sikh customs. Also read: Raghav Chadha kisses Parineeti Chopra at engagement

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha at their engagement in Delhi.

Parineeti had her hair covered with a lace dupatta in the candid pictures that gave a glimpse inside the couple's traditional engagement ceremony. In the first picture she posted, Parineeti's face was not visible as she joined her hands and greeted a religious leader officiating the ceremony. Raghav was all smiles as he met him with folded hands. His hair was also covered for the ceremony as per Sikh tradition.

The next few photos showed the happy couple at the engagement ceremony, which was held inside a spacious hall with white walls and green, yellow and blue glass windows. Pawan Chopra, Parineeti's father, was seen crying in the background in one of the pictures; he sat behind the couple. Parineeti and Raghav, who sat in front of dozens of family, friends and other guests, prayed with folded hands in a picture; Raghav's eyes were closed in one such picture, while Parineeti prayed with closed eyes in another.

Sharing the pictures, Parineeti wrote in her caption, "Felt surreal to be blessed by the Jathedar of the Akal Takht Sahib, Singh Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh Ji. His sacred presence at our engagement meant everything to us (folded hands emoji)." The actor's brother Shivang Chopra commented, 'A casual papa tearing up in the background is the highlight."

For the engagement, the actor wore a white kurta paired with a matching dupatta, which was designed by Manish Malhotra, while the AAP leader wore an achkan from Delhi-based designer and his uncle, Pawan Sachdev. After their engagement, Parineeti and Raghav had also stepped out to greet the paparazzi and pose for photos as they made their first public appearance as a newly-engaged couple. Parineeti's cousin, actor Priyanka Chopra, who had landed in Delhi on Saturday morning, was also pictured at the engagement. She happily posed for the paparazzi and also shared a series of photos from the celebration on Instagram.

On Saturday, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha announced the news of their engagement by sharing identical posts featuring their romantic photos. "Everything I prayed for... I said yes. Waaheguru ji meher karan (Be kind to us God)," wrote Parineeti on Instagram. "Everything I prayed for... she said yes. Waaheguru ji meher karan," read Raghav Chadha's tweet.

