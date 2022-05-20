Parineeti Chopra shoots at minus 12 degrees Celsius temperature, says water needed for the shot had frozen. Watch

Parineeti Chopra is currently shooting for her next with singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu at a high altitude location. She has now shared a video from an outdoor set with temperatures as low as minus 12 degrees Celsius. In the video, she talks about how everything froze from the director's beard to drinking water as they struggled to shoot in cold. Also read: Parineeti Chopra says Priyanka Chopra was ‘a soldier in hospital' after Malti’s premature birth; Anushka, Ranveer react

The video shows Parineeti in a burqa, with a warm jacket to keep herself warm, standing alongside Harrdy, who too is in a thick jacket, as they gear up to shoot for a scene. She talks about how they had to drink water during a shot but it was frozen. She then explained how everything else was frozen like the gas required to defreeze the water, the camera, the van as well as the director's beard.

She joked that Harddy was simply sleeping in his room with a heater as they struggled, but claimed soon after that she was kidding about him.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Parineeti wrote, "-12°. My coldest shoot ever. The best part was my hero also had to wear a thin costume and feel cold with me. Justice for my #ThandEquality campaign..#MakeHerosAlsoFeelCold #CanHerosWearSarees? @harrdysandhu."

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, “Really its a hard work.” Many others asked her to share more details about the film. “Official announcement pls. we need release date,” read one of the comments.

Earlier this week, Parineeti had shared another video from a similar location. She shared her happiness on how her co-actor Harrdy also had to wear light clothing like her in extreme cold for the sake of the shoot. She had captioned it, "Why should only actresses feel cold?? Vote for thand equality. @harrdysandhu."

Reports say that Parineeti and Harrdy are shooting for an action thriller directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

