Bollywood
bollywood

Parineeti Chopra shows off her first abs in new video with funny twist to her own song

Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram to share a video in which she showed off the first abs she has managed to make.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 11:35 AM IST
Parineeti Chopra flaunting her toned waist on camera.

Parineeti Chopra has shared a video on Instagram, showing off her 'first abs'. The actor has been working out hard to achieve the look.

In the video, Parineeti is wearing a lilac sports bra and leggings. She is showing off her new abs and even flexing her biceps for the camera. In the background, a soulful version of Abhi Na Jaao Chhod Kar, sung by Parineeti herself for the movie Meri Pyaari Bindu, is heard. "When you’re about to celebrate your first Ab but the trainer says AB hee na jao chhod kar [Singer: Me]," she captioned her post.

Parineeti got compliments from her friends and fans on Instagram. Her brother Shivang wrote, "Yaaaaaaasssssssss @parineetichopra," add multiple biceps emojis. Former VJ Maria Goretti also left heart emojis.

Earlier in an interview with a leading daily, Parineeti had spoken about the workout forms she prefers. "I opt for mixed workouts so that I didn’t get bored of doing just one thing. I love dancing for an hour or two. I often go for a swim or practise Kalaripayattu (a form of martial arts from Kerala), with the help of my trainer. I hit the gym once in a while. It’s important to be consistent, stay active and sweat it out,” she had said.

She has also suffered online trolling for her weight in the past. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Parineeti talked about being criticised for her weight, saying, “I agreed with them that I wasn’t looking my best. I wasn’t doing my best for my fitness. I think I would have gotten hurt if I was doing everything that I could and I was really my fittest, and then people didn’t like the way I looked. I think that would have affected me. But I agreed with them because I knew I wasn’t doing my best.”

Recently, she was seen in three back-to-back releases--Saina, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and The Girl on The Train. Her next release will be Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor.

parineeti chopra parineeti chopra on fitness
