Parivarik ManuRanjan trailer: Pankaj Tripathi, Aditi Rao Hydari's unusual equation promises twists, romance and comedy

Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari are set to share screen space in their upcoming film, Parivarik ManuRanjan. The makers recently unveiled the trailer, which introduces the duo in an unusual dynamic, with Aditi playing a house help whose arrival at Pankaj's character's home sets off a series of unexpected events.

Parivarik ManuRanjan trailer

Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari's Parivarik ManuRanjan will release on SonyLIV on November 13.

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The trailer introduces Aditi as Helen, a house help and property manager who comes to the aid of Pankaj Tripathi's character, Ranjan Dubey, described as the most eligible bachelor. Helen's arrival at Ranjan's house soon becomes the talk of the neighbourhood. While some neighbours question her presence in his home, others appreciate how well she takes care of the household.

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The story takes an unexpected turn when it is revealed that Helen might be leading a double life. Things get more complicated when the police arrive looking for someone named Manu Joshi. Ranjan's family and friends begin to doubt Helen, even as she tries to plead her case. Amid all the confusion, Ranjan decides to take charge of his life and declares, "Enough of being a beta, now it is time to be an Alpha." What follows is a mix of confusion, romance and comedy.

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Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari on working together

{{^usCountry}} When the film was announced in 2025, Aditi shared why she agreed to be a part of it. She said, “When I read the script, I smiled throughout. The situational comedy, the twists and unexpected turns, and more importantly, the warmth and simplicity at the heart of the story really drew me in. Getting to work with Pankaj sir is going to be a treat. He’s a master of this genre, and for me, this will be a big learning experience and a joy." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When the film was announced in 2025, Aditi shared why she agreed to be a part of it. She said, “When I read the script, I smiled throughout. The situational comedy, the twists and unexpected turns, and more importantly, the warmth and simplicity at the heart of the story really drew me in. Getting to work with Pankaj sir is going to be a treat. He’s a master of this genre, and for me, this will be a big learning experience and a joy." {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking about collaborating with Aditi, Pankaj said, “There was something so charmingly simple and yet irresistibly funny about the script that I couldn’t say no. It’s the kind of story that sneaks up on you with its warmth. This is my first time working with Aditi, and I’ve always admired her craft.”

About Parivarik ManuRanjan

Directed by Varun V Sharma, Parivarik ManuRanjan is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Himanshu Kishan Mehta and Alicia Zafar. Ali Abbas Zafar serves as the creative producer. The story and screenplay are credited to Brijendra Kala, Zafar and Varun V Sharma, while Kala has also written the dialogues.

The film brings Bhanushali Studios Limited and AAZ Films together for a new collaboration. It also stars Brijendra Kala, Mukesh Tiwari, Sunita Rajwar, Vijayant Kohli in pivotal roles, along with Karan Chanana and Eklavya Chaudhary.

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Parivarik ManuRanjan will premiere on SonyLIV on November 13.