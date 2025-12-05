Pastels, puja and so much pyaar: Alia Bhatt shares heartmelting family moments with Raha and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt shared a heartwarming carousel of pictures capturing soft, intimate family moments with her daughter, Raha, husband Ranbir Kapoor, and members of both the Bhatt and Kapoor families, much to the delight of her fans. Alia Bhatt shared never-seen-before pictures with husband Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha Kapoor on social media.

Alia shares Raha and Ranbir pictures

On Friday, the actor took to Instagram with a series of never-before-seen images, captioning them, “November 2025… you were a month and a half”, a nostalgic ode to a period filled with love, rituals, and memories.

The first picture in the carousel instantly tugged at fans’ hearts. Alia and baby Raha, with their backs toward the camera, can be seen twinning in delicate pink outfits, their princess-style hairstyles making the moment look straight out of a fairytale. The post then moves through a series of emotional frames. Alia is warmly embraced by her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, as she faces a photograph of the late Rishi Kapoor. Alia and Ranbir participate in a pooja and prepare to gently kick a rice kalash in a traditional manner. The couple holds hands while performing rituals together.

Another tender photograph shows Ranbir bowing his head in front of his father’s picture. One of the most adorable images captured Raha’s tiny hand holding grains of rice while Ranbir gently supported her hand.

Fans react

Fans were quick to shower the post with love. “Such a beautiful hairstyle… Alia with her mini version,” one fan wrote. Another expressed excitement at Alia’s return to social media: “OMG Alia, after a long time u posted!” Comments like “Mumma and baby look like a fairytale” and “Awwwn, I’m literally bawling my eyes out” flooded the post, reflecting the emotional impact the photos had on her followers.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in April 2022, have long been adored as one of Bollywood’s power couples. Their love story, which blossomed on the sets of Brahmāstra, has been cherished by fans who’ve watched their journey from co-stars to partners. The birth of their daughter, Raha, in November 202,2 added a beautiful new chapter to their lives.

What's next for Alia

Apart from enjoying motherhood and family time, Alia Bhatt has an exciting slate of upcoming films. She is gearing up for the much-anticipated action thriller Alpha, where she plays a fierce, high-octane role that has already generated immense buzz.

Additionally, fans are eagerly awaiting Love & War, her collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, also starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The film, expected to be a grand visual and emotional spectacle, marks Bhansali’s return to epic drama and has already become one of the most talked-about projects in Bollywood. The film is expected to be released in March next year.