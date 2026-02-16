Patralekhaa backs husband Rajkummar Rao after his weight gain sparks buzz: ‘The world does not see the hard work’

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Patralekhaa shared Rajkummar's post and wrote in the caption, “So proud of you, rajkummar_rao. You give it your all for every film project you take on. The world doesn't see the process and hard work that an actor puts into developing a character. The end result always looks easy. Behind all the fame and glamour that meets the eye, and actor's life is filled with blood, sweat, tears, and the sacrifice of personal life.”

After many expressed surprise over his noticeable weight gain and hairstyle at a recent event, actor Rajkummar Rao clarified that the look is not due to hair loss, but part of his intensive preparation for his next films, especially the biopic Nikam. Now his wife Patralekhaa has responded to the chatter online and backed her husband, saying that she is ‘proud’ of him. (Also read: Rajkummar Rao breaks silence on hair loss rumours, says it is his new look for Nikam: I’m not a believer of prosthetics )

‘I’m not a believer in prosthetic’ Rajukummar had clarified after videos and photos of him from the Bolti Khidkiyaan Short Film Festival in Mumbai surfaced online. In a post on Instagram, Rajkummar said, "My being is through my Art. Just finished shooting for my next Biopic #NIKAM and yes, it has demanded me to change physically which I love doing. I’m not a believer in prosthetic as long as I can achieve the look through my hardwork which I’ve achieved in Nikam be it gaining weight or looking old (to play a certain age)or to make my hair thin which my hair stylist was very much against but everyone told me to not go half bald for BOSE also and to gain that much weight or to Not stop eating and lose so much weight for TRAPPED or to not behave like a visually impaired person even when cameras weren’t rolling during SRIKANTH."

"For Nikam I had to gain around 9-10 kgs and I was eating 2 pizzas and lot of sweets and my fav Aloo Parathas, Biryani and to not use anything glam to look like the part. Hopefully when you will see the film which will be releasing soon you will be able to see all that hardwork in the film. And now it’s the transition phase and time to lose these extra kgs and get ready to slip into Ganguly mode. Our very own Dada. Will always work the hardest to engage you, entertain you through my work. Much Love," he concluded.

Apart from this film, Rajkummar is also prepping for the Sourav Ganguly biopic directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, where the actor will portray the iconic cricketer.