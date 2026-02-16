Rajkummar Rao breaks silence on hair loss rumours, says it is his new look for Nikam: I’m not a believer of prosthetics

Rajkummar Rao has finally responded to the buzz online about his recently noticed hairstyle changes, clarifying that the look is not due to hair loss, but part of his intensive preparation for his next films, especially the biopic Nikam. The actor’s statement came after videos and photos of him from the Bolti Khidkiyaan Short Film Festival in Mumbai surfaced online, sparking speculation among social media users who were alarmed by his thinning hairline and different appearance, with some even worrying that he might be experiencing premature hair loss. Rajkummar Rao cleared the air about hair loss, saying he prefers natural transformations to prosthetics for roles like in Nikam, which he aims to portray authentically.

Rajkummar Rao addresses hair loss rumours with an Insta post Critics and fans alike had taken to social media and other platforms to react to the clips from the event, where Rajkummar appeared in a simple black shirt, distressed jeans and glasses, with many expressing shock and concern over his changed look. Some users openly speculated about hair thinning or other alterations, while others tried to link the look to his upcoming role as former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly.

To clear the air, Rajkummar took to his Instagram and posted a candid message about the reasons behind his current physical transformation. He explained that his latest work involves playing roles that demanded real physical changes and that he prefers achieving these transformations naturally rather than through prosthetics.

Rajkummar wrote, "My being is through my Art. Just finished shooting for my next Biopic #NIKAM and yes, it has demanded me to change physically which I love doing. I’m not a believer in prosthetic as long as I can achieve the look through my hardwork which I’ve achieved in Nikam be it gaining weight or looking old (to play a certain age)or to make my hair thin which my hair stylist was very much against but everyone told me to not go half bald for BOSE also and to gain that much weight or to Not stop eating and lose so much weight for TRAPPED or to not behave like a visually impaired person even when cameras weren’t rolling during SRIKANTH."