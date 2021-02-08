Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Pavail Gulati: I don’t like to constantly call people, or message them for work, have never asked directly for work
Actor Pavail Gulati says work in Bollywood has always happened for him, he didn’t have to chase anyone.
By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:26 AM IST
Actor Pavail Gulati made his full-fledged film debut with Thappad in 2020.

Thappad (2020) opened the gates of Bollywood for him, and now Pavail Gulati has a steady pace set for him. As someone who climbed his way up from being an assistant director to now facing the camera, he’s come a long way.

There’s a lot said about the industry, a lot of notions due to the extremely competitive scenario here. Ask him, and he says, “Contrary to what I read, it depends from person to person. I had really good experiences with most people, they have been really helpful. Some people have gone through sh*t in the industry, for lack of a better word, but I had people like Anurag Kashyap and Anubhav Sinha. Anurag sir would look at me in one small thing and he would message me saying ‘I would love to work with you’.”

The 33-year-old, who will be seen next in Janhit Mein Jaari with Nushrratt Bharruccha, adds, “Also the person that I am, I don’t like to constantly call people, or message them for work. I have never asked directly for work, it’s always been happening. I had great experience. Ego issues happen in every industry, with best friends as well. I don’t think it’s specific to this industry or my field. The bigger the industry, the bigger the people. If you know how to be nice to people, you will be treated nicely as well.”

He refuses to call Bollywood a ‘place’, rather he says that it’s huge, and contrary to people thinking it’s only about actors and directors, it involves a lot of other people. “Spotboys, assistant directors, they work tirelessly. Being an AD is a thankless job. I ama friendly person who got along with everyone. I idolize Shah Rukh Khan, and learnt it from that when he used to go on a set, everyone used to be happy with him, he was the nicest. I try to imbibe that. As long as you are having a good time at work, work doesn’t feel like work,” Gulati signs off.

