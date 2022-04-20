Pavleen Gujral: You can’t rely upon only acting, especially if you are not in the big league

Pavleen Gujral has been a part of films such as Angry Indian Goddesses and Gehraiyaan, but her calling card has been anchoring. And it’s all because she realises acting cannot be the sole profession to be dependent upon.

“The thing is, you can’t rely upon this completely. Especially if you are not in the big main league, some things should also happen parallel-y as well, which keep you satisfied with your artistic capabilities,” she says.

And add to that millions who try their luck every day in showbiz. Gujral took a risk when after Angry Indian Goddesses, she quit acting for some years, and returned to a completely alien environment. “I was in and out for too long. After Angry… came out in 2015, I was out of here for three years, then Bhor happened. Then I got back two years ago. When Angry… released, it was not accepted, it was something out of the ordinary, people were not ready for women led films. After that came many, like Vidya Balan’s Jalsa recently. Uss waqt nahi hota tha… now it’s really more about characters than who is playing the character, be it a man or woman,” says Gujral.

Did she find a change in the industry when she came back and looked out for work? The actor agrees and confesses it was like beginning all over again. “I had to really build bridges again, get in touch with people again. I felt the casting was more organised by the time I came back. The process is now about first test, second test and so on, then meeting, reading. I did feel like I had to start from scratch and build my career again,” she ends.