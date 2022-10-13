Phone Bhoot song Kinna Sona: Katrina Kaif slays in red as she dances with Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi. Watch

The team of Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi's Phone Bhoot released the upcoming film's first song Kinna Sona on Thursday. The music video of Kinna Sona shows Katrina, Ishaan and Siddhant dancing inside a mysterious-looking mansion. Katrina is seen wearing a red dress with matching red boots and sporting dramatic hair and makeup. Fans praised ‘queen’ Katrina’s ‘smoking hot’ look as much as her ‘electrifying’ dance moves in the video. Also read: Katrina Kaif is a ghost with business idea in Phone Bhoot trailer

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The almost three-minute Kinna Sona video opens with ‘ghost’ Katrina making her way – read jumping, but gracefully – down the stairs, as ‘ghostbusters’ Ishaan and Siddhant’s jaws drop to the floor. Katrina is then seen mouthing ‘kinna sona lagta hai tu (how beautiful you look)’ as she breaks into one intricate dance move after the other, along with a sea of dancers in the background. Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant, too, match Katrina in the dancing and groove to Ganesh Hegde’s exciting choreography and Tanishk Bagchi catchy lyrics. Kinna Sona is sung by Zahrah S Khan and Tanishk, who has also composed it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the Kinna Sona video on YouTube, a Katrina Kaif fan wrote, “Let's take a moment and appreciate this woman, who's ruling the industry like a queen for almost for two decades.” Another one wrote, “Those moves man… Her presence itself is electrifying!!! Queen.” Another one wrote, “Katrina never lets her fans down. Each time with a different approach and style. Real queen.” Another one called Katrina's look in red ‘smoking hot’.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and backed by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, Phone Bhoot is all set to be released on November 4. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chadha, and Nidhi Bisht, among others. Katrina plays the role of a ghost, while Ishaan and Siddhant are able to see and communicate with ghosts and spirits in Phone Bhoot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON