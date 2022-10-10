Phone Bhoot trailer: Katrina Kaif is a ghost with business idea for ghostbusters Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi

The trailer of Phone Bhoot starring Katrina Kaif as a ghost is finally out. The quirky trailer introduces two self-proclaimed ghostbusters, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter and Katrina as a ghost who reaches out to them with a business idea. Also read: Katrina Kaif sports a new look on the poster of her upcoming ghost-comedy, Phone Bhoot

As the trio goes out to catch ghosts in order to get them attain moksh (freedom), Jackie Shroff seems to be the villain in the story and decides to teach them a lesson and spoil their plans. The 2 minute 49 seconds-long trailer also shows glimpses of how the film still manages to offer a few dance numbers and several hilarious situations, with multiple references from various Bollywood films like Koi…Mil Gaya and Haqeeqat.

The hilarious trailer ends with Katrina Kaif correcting ghost Sheeba Chaddha's Hindi and giving up moments later, saying, “tumhari Hindi week hai, koi nahi (your Hindi is weak, it's okay).”

Katrina attended the trailer launch in a black floral pantsuit. Ishaan and Siddhant also joined her in black. Jackie Shroff and producer Farhan Akhtar too joined them at the trailer launch.

Phone Bhoot team at trailer launch.

Phone Bhoot is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. It is produced under Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's banner Excel Entertainment. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022. The film was shot before lockdown and has been in post production since quite a long time.

Katrina had earlier announced the trailer release date with a video in which Ishaan and Siddhant were seen trying to investigate something with a glowing took in their hands. The film teaser had shown a giant Katrina playing with the car which had Ishaan and Siddhant in the front seats. She seemed to lift the tiny car and dropped it mid-air, only to catch it a moment later.

Katrina was last seen opposite Akshay Kumar in 2021 film Sooryavanshi. Apart from Phone Bhoot, Katrina also has the third installment in the Tiger franchise with Salman Khan, Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Siddhant Chaturvedi made his Bollywood debut with Gully Boy and was last seen in Gehraiyaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone. Ishaan was last seen in 2020 film Khaali Peeli and has war film Pippa in pipeline.

