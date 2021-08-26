Photographer tells Alia Bhatt she looks like Ranveer Singh; he meant Ranbir Kapoor. Watch her reaction

A photographer had a slip of the tongue when he told Alia Bhatt that her airport look resembled that of Ranveer Singh, but actually meant to say Ranbir Kapoor, her boyfriend. The exchange was caught on camera, and Alia didn't seem to mind.

Videos of the interaction were shared on Instagram by a paparazzi account. They showed Alia Bhatt, wearing a cap and a jacket, walking towards the terminal building, having a chat with the photographers. One of them told her, "Ranveer Singh ka look lag raha hai (You're looking like Ranveer Singh)." "Ranveer Singh?" Alia exclaimed, and the others immediately corrected the photographer: "Singh nahi, RK, RK, RK."

Alia kept walking and posed for the paparazzi one last time. She bid them farewell by saying, "Goodnight, so jao aap log jaake (go to sleep)." Alia and Ranbir Kapoor have been in a relationship for three years, and have often been the subjects of wedding rumours.

Ranbir said in a 2020 interview that he'd have tied the knot with Alia already had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic. He said that marriage was something that he wants to check off his list of things to do soon.

While they are yet to be seen together on the big screen -- their first film together, Brahmastra, has been in the making for three years -- she has appeared opposite Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy, and recently began filming Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with him.

The shoot kicked off last week, and both actors, along with Karan Johar, took to social media to announce the start of the production. "Shuru ho gayi hai yeh anokhi kahani of Rocky & Rani. Toh dijiye humein apna aashirvaad aur pyaar, aur chaliye iss safar mein hamaare saath!" Ranveer captioned his post.