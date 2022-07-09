Alia Bhatt shoots Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot in desert, fans spot her baby bump. See new pics from set

New pictures of Alia Bhatt shooting her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone have emerged online. Alia wrapped the shoot of the Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan-starrer on Friday and even shared a note of appreciation for the cast and crew. Later in the day, some pictures from the film's set in Portugal were shared by fan clubs on social media. Fans not only spotted her baby bump but also praised her for her commitment. Also read: Alia Bhatt shares pics from set as she wraps up her Heart Of Stone shoot

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the various pictures shared on Twitter and Instagram by fan pages, Alia is seen in khaki overalls in a desert-like setting in broad daylight. In some of the pictures, co-star Gal Gadot was also seen in the frame. Gal wore a white tank top in a scene, covering it up with a black jacket in other frames.

In the pictures, Alia can be seen brandishing a gun and at one point, aiming at Gal’s character, who is lying on the ground in front of her. In other pictures, the visibly-pregnant actor can be seen interacting with Gal and other members of the crew during a break in shoot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing some of the pictures, fans zoomed in on Alia to give a look at her pregnant belly. Alia had announced her pregnancy last month on Instagram in a post that also featured her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor. The couple tied the knot in April this year, after dating for five years. Many fans appreciated Alia’s commitment and professionalism for shooting what seemed to be action sequences even as she was pregnant. One fan wrote, “Shooting an action movie while she is pregnant, wow.” Another commented, “Look at her level of commitment. Not even using a body double.”

On Friday, Alia posted pictures with Gal and of herself from the sets, giving the world the first look at her character from the film. She shared the post as she wrapped up her portion of the shoot and headed back home. Gal also shared a picture of Alia and herself on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Give some love to my girl Alia Bhatt, who wrapped up Heart Of Stone today.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Heart of Stone is helmed by Tom Harper. It is planned to be the beginning of a franchise in a similar vein to the Mission: Impossible, as per reports. The film will release on Netflix sometime next year but no release date has been officially announced.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON