Alia Bhatt shares pics from set as she wraps up her Heart Of Stone shoot, Gal Gadot says ‘miss you already’

Alia Bhatt has wrapped up the shoot for Heart Of Stone, her debut Hollywood film. The actor stars alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the upcoming spy thriller directed by Tom Harper. On Friday, Alia gave a glimpse of her look in the action film, and also announced that she had finished her part of the filming. The actor posted a series of pictures from set featuring Gal and the film’s crew. In one of the photos Alia could be seen hugging Gal, who reshared the selfie, and wrote, “Give some love to my girl Alia Bhatt, who wrapped up Heart Of Stone today.” Read more: Gal Gadot sends love to Heart Of Stone co-star Alia Bhatt as she announces pregnancy

Heart Of Stone will stream on Netflix, but the release date is yet to be announced. Alia was recently in Portugal for the film’s shoot. In her latest post, Alia shared a heartfelt note for Gal, Jamie and other’s involved with Heart Of Stone, and thanked everyone for the ‘unforgettable experience’. She also gave a shoutout to the ‘whole team’ for ‘the love and care’ she received. Earlier in June, while filming Heart Of Stone, Alia announced via Instagram that she was having her first child with actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt shared photos from her Heart Of Stone shoot in an Instagram post.

“Heart of Stone - you have my whole heart. Thank you to the beautiful Gal Gadot... my director Tom Harper… Jamie Dornan missed you today... and whole team for the unforgettable experience. I will be forever grateful for the love and care I received and I can’t wait for you all to see the film! But for now… I’m coming home baby,” Alia wrote as she shared her pictures from the Heart Of Stone shoot. One picture showed Alia and Gal Gadot smiling and hugging as they posed for a selfie, the next few were behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot, one of which featured Alia’s fierce look in a military green jumpsuit. Alia also shared a photo with the film’s crew.

Gal commented on Alia’s post, “We miss you already.” Alia also reshared their photo Gal had posted on her Instagram Stories, and wrote, “Thank you for being so wonderful.” Alia’s mother, actor Soni Razdan, too, shared Alia’s post on Instagram Stories, and wrote, “Congratulations my sweetheart Alia Bhatt and thanks to this wonderful unit for taking such good care, Gal Gadot.”

Alia’s upcoming projects include Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. She also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, and Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

