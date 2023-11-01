Pippa trailer: Ishaan Khatter leads soldiers in fight against Pakistan. Watch

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 01, 2023 04:08 PM IST

Ishaan, who plays Captain Balram Mehta, goes to the battleground after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared war against Pakistan in 1971.

The trailer of Pippa, based on the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, was released on Wednesday. Taking to its YouTube channel, Prime Video shared the over two-minute long video. In the trailer, Ishaan Khatter is seen fighting alongside his fellow soldiers as India helped Bangladesh in its war against Pakistan. (Also Read | Priyanshu Painyuli on delay in Pippa's release: 'Its cooking right now, is a difficult film)

Pippa stars Ishaan Khatter in the lead.

Ishaan, who plays Captain Balram Mehta, goes to the battleground after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared war against Pakistan in 1971. In the trailer, a soldier says ‘we fight like soldiers, we kill like soldiers, we die like soldiers’.

Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan are also seen in pivotal roles. The trailer gives quick glimpses of how Ishaan's character takes the help of 'Pippa' during the war. Pippa is a retelling of the Battle of Garibpur fought between India and Pakistan, that was pivotal in Bangladesh’s struggle for independence.

The film is based on the firsthand account penned in the book The Burning Chaffees by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. The action thriller gets its name from the amphibious war tank called the PT-76 (Palavushi Tanka), which was popularly known as 'Pippa', akin to an empty tin of ghee that smoothly floats on water.

Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the film will release on Prime Video on November 10. This wartime saga narrates a story of patriotism and heroism, and traces the coming of age of Captain Balram Mehta (essayed by Ishaan) of the 45 Cavalry Tank Squadron. Captain Balram Singh Mehta assumed command over the squadron after their leader fell during the mission.

Raja said in a statement, “When I read Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta’s book The Burning Chaffees, I was absolutely certain that this inspiring and lesser-known story of triumph, needed to be shared with the world. I believe we have been able to create an apt tribute to our armed forces, by bringing to life this story that is hidden in the annals of our rich history.

ishan khatter soni razdan mrunal thakur
