Piyush Mishra wrote dialogues for Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera, complains about not starring in it: ‘Koi karwata hi nahi'

Piyush Mishra is happy about how he made his own way from Gwalior to making a name in theatre and later featuring in Bollywood films such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Happy Bhag Jayegi, and more. However, his talent for singing and song writing remains untapped and the actor complains about not getting any offers for the same. Last seen in web shows such as Illegal and JL50, Piyush is now back with yet another OTT series, Matsya Kaand.

Piyush talks to Hindustan Times about his latest project and why it is different from others on the web space. He also opens up about his love for writing and his next big project, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Shamshera. Excerpts from the interview:

What is Matsya Kaand all about?

It is the story of a conman but it’s not just action scenes like other con movies. It’s a revenge drama in which the conman (Ravi Dubey) uses his brains with the help of his guru (teacher), played by me. The conman is good at putting up disguises, using his intelligence and is also good at using technology. There are various kaands (chapters) in Ramayan and Matsya kaand is one of them. It will be streaming on MX Player from November 18 onwards and has been made with a lot of effort.

Tell us more about your character in Matsya Kaand.

My character is a jail inmate and becomes the conman’s guru during his time in the jail. He is an old player in the world of crime and teaches him the art of disguise. He trains him how to escape from the jail. It is a brainy show and not just violence.

You have played a storyteller in Tamasha, ASP Usman Afridi in Happy Bhag Jayegi and a lawyer in Illegal. Which is the onscreen character you loved playing the most?

My favourite character was in a Kangana Ranaut film (Revolver Rani) but it flopped. I loved playing that character. No one saw that film, it was a big flop.

Do you still give auditions before taking up a role?

I have never given auditions. I was doing theatre and had good relations with people. They gave me work based on that experience.

The way you speak, it makes you stand out among your contemporaries. You have developed this way of speaking or you have been the same since childhood?

I don’t speak very well. I must speak slowly, people must be able to understand what I am saying. I am not too proud of my voice. This happened in college, I started speaking fast and developed that habit. But it’s not a good habit and I will get rid of it until my next project.

Not many know that you are a singer and lyricist as well. Your music in films such Gangs of Wasseypur, Tashan, Aaja Nachle stands out against more mainstream movies.

No one comes to me with such offers. I want to do it but koi hi karwata nahi hai (no one makes me sing or write songs). I have my background in theatre and developed my writing. I have seen life with a different perspective and went on to write songs based on my life experiences. I don’t copy and I don’t beg anyone for songs. I work at my own will. I am not connected to any camp. People say it’s very beneficial to attend film parties but I don’t attend parties.

Are you satisfied with your journey?

Who doesn’t want more? But I am satisfied as I came from Gwalior and got so much work. I should be thankful to all and to my God that I am still getting so much to do and hope that I will continue to do so.

You have written the dialogues for Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film, Shamshera. Tell us more about the film.

I have written the dialogues as well as poetry for Shamshera. There is quite some poetry in the film. It’s about a Kabaili tribal rebel from the 19th century and how he revolts against the British empire. How he (Ranbir Kapoor) makes sacrifices for his tribe and picks up fights with Indians who used to support the Britishers forms the crux of the story.

I don’t feature in the film, koi karwata hi nahi hai, man pareshan rahta hai (No one gives me such roles, I remain worried). I work so less as per my experience (laughs).

