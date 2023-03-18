PM Modi writes letter to Satish Kaushik's wife after actor's untimely death; Anupam Kher shares it

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a letter of condolence to the family of late Satish Kaushik. On Saturday, the late actor's friend Anupam Kher shared PM Modi's letter addressed to Satish Kaushik's wife, Shashi Kaushik. The veteran actor, who has been remembering the late Satish Kaushik in his social media posts, also expressed Shashi's gratitude to the Prime Minister as he tweeted on her behalf. Also read: Anupam Kher visits Kalighat Temple in Kolkata to pray for late friend Satish Kaushik; shares video. Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a letter to late actor Satish Kaushik's family.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Expressing gratitude on behalf of Satish Kaushik's wife, Shashi, Anupam Kher tweeted in Hindi along with the letter written by PM Modi, "Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, your sensitive letter has worked as a balm for me and our family in this hour of sorrow and grief. When the Prime Minister of the country gives condolences on the departure of a loved one, then one gets the strength to face that sorrow. On behalf of me, our daughter Vanshika, our entire family and all the fans of Satish ji, I thank you and pray to God for your long and healthy life. Regards, Shashi Kaushik."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the letter, PM Modi had written in Hindi, "I was very sad hearing about Satish Kaushik's untimely death. In this difficult time, I extend my condolences to you and your family. The late Satish Kaushik was a multi-faceted personality; he made immense contribution to Indian cinema with his talent. As a great writer, actor, filmmaker and producer, he worked in different capacities and impressed in all." He further wrote about the late Satish Kaushik in Hindi, "He was inspirational and laid a strong foundation for his family. His loss cannot be expressed in words. He may not be in this world today, but his memories and values will live on through his family..."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a letter to late actor Satish Kaushik's family.

Actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik had died of a heart attack on March 9 in Delhi. His body was brought back to Mumbai and his last rites were performed at the Versova crematorium on the same day. Satish and his wife Shashi Kaushik married in 1985. Their son Sanu Kaushik had died in 1996. Their second child Vanshika was born through a surrogate in 2012.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Satish was last seen in the film Chhatriwali (2023). He had completed filming his part in Kangana Ranaut's Emergency in which he will be seen as late politician Jagjivan Ram.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON