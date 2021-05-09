Pooja Bedi reacts to Alaya's dating life, says in her time, 'you had to be boyfriend-free, a virgin, unmarried'

Times have changed, actor Pooja Bedi has noted, from when she used to be a star, to now, when her daughter Alaya has joined the film industry. It is no longer necessary for an actor to be 'projected' in a certain way, she said, talking about the rumours that Alaya is dating Aaishvary Thackeray.

Without confirming or denying the rumours, she said in an interview that there will always be speculation about Alaya's personal life.

"In my time, things were so different! You had to be boyfriend-free, a virgin, and unmarried. Today, every single human is entitled to have a personal life," she told a leading daily.

She added, "Kareena Kapoor Khan is doing well even after marriage. So, I would say, there's been a sea change in the industry and it has happened because the mentality of the audience has changed dramatically, thanks to social media."

Alaya and Aaishvary, the grandson of late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray, have long been rumoured to be in a relationship. In an interview earlier this year, she said that they were just friends. "He is a very good friend. I know it is a cliche thing to say, but we are very good family friends. Our moms know each other, my grandad knows his mom, we have known each other for a very long time. It’s just now that the media notices a photo of us together and assumes that something is going on. We have been doing acting classes for a very long time, and also go to dance classes together; if the paparazzi had clicked us earlier, they would have a lot more pictures. That’s why we are bound to click together; I find him to be quite funny," she had told the leading daily.

Also read: Pooja Bedi says Alaya F asked her to 'settle down' after her father remarried, reveals her reaction to Maneck's proposal

Pooja, meanwhile, courted controversy recently, when she implied that wearing a mask during the pandemic was some form of imprisonment. She was accused of being entitled and privileged when she posted pictures from Goa and urged everyone to live freely, and without fear.