Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Pooja Bedi reacts to Kartik Aaryan being 'dropped' from Dostana 2: 'People are envious of those who have privilege'
bollywood

Pooja Bedi reacts to Kartik Aaryan being 'dropped' from Dostana 2: 'People are envious of those who have privilege'

Pooja Bedi has said that it is 'unfair' to blame nepotism for star kids joining the film industry, because 'there is equal opportunity' for all, and the 'people are envious of people with privilege'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 07:12 AM IST
Pooja Bedi has commented on Kartik Aaryan's recasting in Dostana 2.(HT FILE PHOTO)

Actor Pooja Bedi, reacting to the recent news of Kartik Aaryan's dismissal from Dostana 2, has said that an actor's career boils down to 'destiny, potential, and talent'. A portion of Dostana 2 was filmed with Kartik and Janhvi Kapoor before it was announced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions that the project would be recast.

The announcement came shortly after rumours about the actor's dismissal began doing the rounds. His fans took to social media to call out what they perceived as an example of the film industry treating an 'outsider' unfairly.

Asked about the nepotism debate in Bollywood, particularly in relationship to the Kartik incident, Pooja told a leading daily that 'there's equal opportunity for everyone'. She said that she, too, had to audition for the show Masaba Masaba, and that 'people are envious of people who have a certain privilege'. Pooja said that it is 'unfair' to blame nepotism for an actor's child wanting to become an actor.

Citing examples of 'outsiders' who made it and industry personalities who didn't, she said, "We have Preity G Zinta, Sushmita Sen, Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, Shah Rukh Khan and so many other people who have come into the industry with no background and become icons. At the same time, we have people who've been part of the industry, and yet fizzled out. Kumar Gaurav made a great debut with Love Story, but his career didn't take off."

She said that her daughter, Alaya F, also had to face multiple rejections before she made her Bollywood debut in Jawaani Jaaneman, with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu.

Also read: Pooja Bedi reacts to Alaya's dating life, says in her time, 'you had to be boyfriend-free, a virgin, unmarried'

Pooja became embroiled in a controversy recently, when she posted pictures from Goa and suggested that living under lockdown and wearing masks was a form of self-imprisonment. She was criticised for flaunting her privilege and expecting regular people to escape crowded cities and live a lifestyle like hers.

Actor Pooja Bedi, reacting to the recent news of Kartik Aaryan's dismissal from Dostana 2, has said that an actor's career boils down to 'destiny, potential, and talent'. A portion of Dostana 2 was filmed with Kartik and Janhvi Kapoor before it was announced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions that the project would be recast.

The announcement came shortly after rumours about the actor's dismissal began doing the rounds. His fans took to social media to call out what they perceived as an example of the film industry treating an 'outsider' unfairly.

Asked about the nepotism debate in Bollywood, particularly in relationship to the Kartik incident, Pooja told a leading daily that 'there's equal opportunity for everyone'. She said that she, too, had to audition for the show Masaba Masaba, and that 'people are envious of people who have a certain privilege'. Pooja said that it is 'unfair' to blame nepotism for an actor's child wanting to become an actor.

Citing examples of 'outsiders' who made it and industry personalities who didn't, she said, "We have Preity G Zinta, Sushmita Sen, Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, Shah Rukh Khan and so many other people who have come into the industry with no background and become icons. At the same time, we have people who've been part of the industry, and yet fizzled out. Kumar Gaurav made a great debut with Love Story, but his career didn't take off."

She said that her daughter, Alaya F, also had to face multiple rejections before she made her Bollywood debut in Jawaani Jaaneman, with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu.

Also read: Pooja Bedi reacts to Alaya's dating life, says in her time, 'you had to be boyfriend-free, a virgin, unmarried'

Pooja became embroiled in a controversy recently, when she posted pictures from Goa and suggested that living under lockdown and wearing masks was a form of self-imprisonment. She was criticised for flaunting her privilege and expecting regular people to escape crowded cities and live a lifestyle like hers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kartik aaryan dostana sequel dostana 2 janhvi kapoor karan johar pooja bedi nepotism

Related Stories

bollywood

Pooja Bedi reacts to Alaya's dating life, says in her time, 'you had to be boyfriend-free, a virgin, unmarried'

PUBLISHED ON MAY 09, 2021 02:06 PM IST
bollywood

Pooja Bedi says Alaya F asked her to 'settle down' after her father remarried, reveals her reaction to Maneck's proposal

PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 09:11 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Lockdown in Karnataka
Remdesivir
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP