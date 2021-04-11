Pooja Chopra on postponement of film release: It is a déjà vu for me

Like everyone else, Pooja Chopra too hoped that this year things would get back on track with the film industry. However, the rise in Covid-19 cases causing shutdown of theatres in Maharashtra and night curfews in other states have resulted in postponement of films releases yet again.

“This is for the second time that Babloo Bachelor got postponed within a span of a year. It was supposed to release on March 20 last year and I was promoting the film and then suddenly they announced that theatres would be shut. Initially for me I was shocked because I had never heard of something like this, I am sure no one nonce had. So this is like a déjà vu situation for me because this time again the film was supposed to release on April 16 and history repeated itself with cinemas being shut,” she shares.

The former beauty queen says she is handling the situation a bit better this time around. Also, she is more concerned about the safety of people than film releases.

“I wouldn’t want my fans to risk their lives and go to theatres to watch my films because I don’t think it is safe now. If I wouldn’t do it myself, why would I expect others to do? I can’t put their safety at stake. I am okay that it has got pushed gain because more than being an actor, I want to be a responsible citizen of the country,” she adds.

Chopra says while the situation is worsening in Mumbai, she is happy that her shooting schedule of Jahaan Chaar Yaar has not got affected as they are currently shooting in Goa. The actor is also glad that she tested negative for Covid and could join her team for the Goa shooting schedule.

“Honestly, I was scared about testing positive before the leaving for Goa. Actors like Katrina Kaif and so many others have tested positive. All of last year has been a pause and none of us like to be just sitting at home and whiling away time. I don’t want my life to go on a pause. But Maharashtra it is really bad so I am glad that we didn’t have a schedule there. Otherwise things would again have stalled for us. In Goa once we are confined to the resort for a week and then we start shooting in a bubble,” she concludes.