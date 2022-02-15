Pooja Entertainment steps into Metaverse, buys their first virtual land

Metaverse, the alternate digital reality, is having its moment. This technology lets participants connect, work and live life digitally with Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) — to create spaces for rich user interaction, mimicking the real world. American socialite Paris Hilton and rapper Snoop Dogg are among the few celebs who have bought virtual space in the Metaverse.

Pioneering the movement in India, Pooja Entertainment has bought their first virtual land in the Metaverse, becoming the first Indian production house to have stepped into this exciting new universe.

The space, called Poojaverse, will be a virtual one for the makers to create first-of-its-kind, quality immersive experiences for viewers. They have recently announced their project BadeMiyan ChoteMiyan, making it the first ever Indian film to be announced within the Metaverse.

Head honchos, producers Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani have not only pioneered the digital technology, but are also going to make the experience a power-packed one for audiences. While other players globally are still contemplating this new avenue, Pooja Entertainment has already owned this exciting prospect and brought it to life in their own inimitable manner.

Deshmukh believes that Metaverse is the new frontier of the internet, and it’s a new way to connect and engage with audiences and fans. She says, “Metaverse is becoming the future of virtual hangouts and is going to be the new way of consuming content. Poojaverse is a step, from our end, in that very direction. I am super stoked to have our biggest and most ambitious project, BadeMiyan ChoteMiyan, in the Metaverse. With time and a more nuanced understanding of this virtual space, we intend to make Poojaverse the absolute go-to space for quality entertainment and various aspects of filmmaking in the digital world.”

Talking about their plans to integrate the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan franchise with the Metaverse experience, Bhagnani says, “We are really excited to announce our foray into our very own virtual space, Poojaverse, and our next big film BadeMiyan ChoteMiyan — the first ever film from India to showcase its announcement on the Metaverse.”

The announcement video of the film has left the fans enthralled. The team at Pooja Entertainment is excited about bringing two generations together with their biggest action entertainer, BadeMiyan ChoteMiyan, featuring actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in titular roles. This Pooja Entertainment production is set to release in five languages, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, and is expected to smash all box-office records when it hits the big screen on Christmas 2023.

