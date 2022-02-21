Pooja Hegde: Big co-star not reason enough anymore to sign a film

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Feb 21, 2022 08:22 PM IST
ByRishabh Suri

Actor Pooja Hegde is still receiving praise for a film that released two years ago, and it continues to make buzz. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which paired her opposite Allu Arjun, is now being remade in Hindi with Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon stepping into the leading roles.

“I wish them good luck, it is a very special film for me. I hope more people watch the film,” is what Hegde has to say about this. And her future line up also looks all set to cement her career further. From Cirrkus with Ranveer Singh, to Bhaijaan with Salman Khan, she is doing films with the biggest of co-stars.

Is a big co-star reason enough for her to sign a film? The actor says not anymore. “I feel like I have done enough. There is no linear way to select films. Sometimes, you look at the script, sometimes the director. At times, the script is okay but the director is not going to translate it on screen. I have also learnt that there are times when the director makes magic happen onscreen and the script is not that good. It is a visual medium,” asserts the 31-year-old, whose next release Radhe Shyam, had to be postponed due the third Covid wave, but has got a new release date.

There are some filmmakers on whose name alone Hegde will get ready to do a film though. She gushes, “If Rajkumar Hirani calls me, I am not going to ask the script, same for Sanjay Leela Bhansali and SS Rajamouli. When Rohit Shetty offered me Cirrkus, I never asked him what the film was about, he later told me Ranveer is a part of it. I was very excited to work with Rohit, my dad is a big fan of his films. Sometimes, the role is so interesting, like my film Acharya.

Then sometimes even the length of the role does not matter.She continues, “On Ala... we wanted to do a fun happy film, I laughed so much when the director narrated it, I never thought it would go on to become a big hit. I got awards, appreciation.”

