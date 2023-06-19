Prabhas on portraying Lord Ram in Adipurush: There were apprehensions, but no reservations

It’s been three days since Adipurush released, and the film has been getting a mixed response from fans. More than the story and how the makers have adapted Ramayan for modern audience, it’s Prabhas portrayal as Raghav (Lord Ram) that had piqued the maximum interest ever since the project was announced. Ask if he had any apprehensions before giving his nod to playing this part, Prabhas says, “There were apprehensions, but no reservations. Portraying such a revered figure comes with a great responsibility, considering the emotional and spiritual attachment people have towards Prabhu Shri Ram.”

In an interview earlier, Prabhas had expressed that if he made a mistake with Baahubali, it would still have been fine, but he can’t take that chance with Adipurush. Explaining the reasons, he tells us, “This film revolves around the epic tale of Ramayana, which is deeply rooted in Indian culture and religion. Hence, my approach was to portray this part with utmost authenticity and respect, as we’ve have all grown up listening to this story, and there are numerous emotional and spiritual aspects attached to it.”

In the film, he is seen alongside Kriti Sanon, who plays the character of Sita. While Prabhas comes from the Telugu film industry, Sanon is from the North. One may assume that the difference in working styles must have posed difficulties in finding common grounds, but Prabhas says such wasn’t the case.

“Cinema has a universal language, and so does the content,” he continues, “That’s why, today, different industries and working styles don’t matter. Both of us belong to Indian cinema, and art is the common thread that connects us. The synergy comes in organically with great content and craft. Kriti is a very balanced and professional actor. We shared a great rapport.”

Besides his co-star, Prabhas is all praise for director Om Raut and asserts that his “unwavering support and guidance” made him confident about the job. “I’m immensely grateful to the makers for having faith in me and believing that I could bring this celebrated character to life. A lot of preparation and hard work, not just of mine, but the entire team, went behind playing this role. Also, Om’s clear vision would feed our imagination so well.”

Given that Prabhas enjoyed unmatched fandom when Baahubali franchise became a massive success, his fans were seemingly disappointed when his last two outings — Saaho and Radhe Shyam — failed to garner a positive response. It also led to doubts whether audiences wish to see him do any other larger-than-life character. Mention this to the actor and he clarifies that more than the hero persona, it’s the “character or content” that plays a significant role.

“A film’s business at the box office has many factors involved, but as an actor, I focus more on delivering my best performance. Hero persona or not, I want to bring my best to the table every time I do a role. As an actor, my job is to make the audience resonate with a character, to make them feel that there is something in common,” ends the actor.

