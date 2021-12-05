Pragya Kapoor ensured zero waste generation on Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui set: Had volunteers to guide the team

A champion of the sustainability cause, producer Pragya Kapoor left no stone unturned to make sure that the sets of her upcoming film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, was an eco-friendly one. A crew was allotted to manage waste and prevent littering during the shoot of the Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor starrer romantic drama.

Talking about how Kapoor ensured a zero waste set, she elaborates, “To avoid the use of excess plastic, we replaced the plastic water bottle usage by allotting sippers to everyone in the crew. The next step was targeting the massive food waste generated on the set. All the plates and cutleries used were made of compostable material and the remaining food at the end of the day was distributed among the lesser-privileged sections in the vicinity. We partnered with several NGOs to help us with the distribution drive.”

Stressing on the need to segregate the waste generated, she says, “To achieve so, colour-coded dustbins were placed around the location to help people divide the trash into solid, liquid and PPE categories. The waste collected was further sorted to be upcycled and reused.”

A crew was allotted to manage waste on the set of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Even with a limited crew, introducing new steps on a set is no cakewalk. But Kapoor admits having a team of volunteers who helped the unit contribute to an eco-friendly environment. “It’s something that’s new for everyone around and you need to make it an inclusive process. We had volunteers on set who used to guide the team in the initial days with the segregation practice and as time flew by, it was all on auto-pilot mode and the whole crew was happy to do their bit,” she shares.

The producer, who has been functioning with a zero-waste home and workplace, for the past three years, urges all film productions to opt for an eco-friendly set. “Film sets are especially notorious for the massive amounts of harmful waste they generate and I hope that the kind of success our endeavour has seen encourages others to follow suit and be a part of this much-needed change,” Kapoor asserts.