Prajakta Koli won’t ditch content creation for Bollywood

YouTuber Prajakta Koli is about to embark on her journey in Bollywood, but she does not intent to put her content creation on hold while pursuing a career in the film industry.

“I am really looking forward to my Bollywood debut. While I know that there are some big names associated with the film, I am not taking any pressure about it. Because what do I have to lose?” shares Koli, who will be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

The 28-year-old, who rose to fame after she began posting videos on social media under the alias Mostly Sane, adds, “This is my first time, and if it doesn’t work out, it will be a learning lesson. But performing alongside such amazing performers does bring some peace, and you think, it is going to be okay. So, I’m really not feeling any pressure”.

Koli has also featured in web show, Mismatched. Opening up about the transition from content creator to actor, the 28-year-old shares, “I am not looking at the transition at the moment. In fact, my move in Bollywood will hit me when the film is closer to release. Because I still have over six months until it releases. I don’t know how I’m going to process it”.

However, the one thing she is sure about is that she will not stop creating content for the virtual world. “I definitely want to act and play more characters. I want to try new things. But content creation doesn’t stop. It is where my heart is. As we go ahead, I try to juggle it all,” asserts Koli.

She plans to do it by dedicating one week in a month to churn out content. “I still have a week when I shoot and upload all the content on YouTube. And then we juggle the rest of the days for all the other projects. I thought it would be tough, which it is, but it is possible if we sit down and plan right. That’s what I plan to do going forward,” she says while signing off.