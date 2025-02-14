Prateik Babbar gets married to Priya Banerjee, shares dreamy wedding pictures

After dating each other for a long time, Prateik Babbar has started a new chapter of his life by getting married to Priya Banerjee. The couple took to their social media to share images from their intimate and dreamy traditional ceremony. Also read: Prateik Babbar has not invited his dad Raj Babbar to his wedding, claims half-brother Aarya Prateik Babbar has been dating Priya Banerjee for the past few years.

Wedding pictures out

Prateik got married to Priya on Friday. They took to social media to share a series of stunning pictures from their intimate wedding. They wrote, “I’ll marry you in every lifetime #priyaKAprateik."

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony which was held at the late actor Smita Patil’s house in Bandra, Mumbai. In the images, they are seen embracing each other, with Prateik getting emotional in one image. One image shows him sitting in front of his mother’s image.

For their special day, Prateik and Priya chose to don exquisite traditional attire designed by Tarun Tahiliani. Priya looked resplendent in an ivory and gold lehenga, intricately crafted with delicate threadwork and embroidery that showcased the opulence of Indian craftsmanship.

She paired her lehenga with a corset and a sheer dupatta. She went with kundan jewellery along with her look – a maangtika, bangles, choker-style necklace, and statement earrings. She kept her makeup simple and minimal.

Prateik complemented her look in an open sherwani. He paired the sherwani with a shirt and a dhoti set. He completed the look with a pearl necklace.

When it comes to decor, the wedding had a minimalist colour palette, with shares of ivory and white dominating the mood. Their wedding mandap was also adorned with fresh white flowers and green foliage which added to the dreamy aesthetic of the wedding.

Talking to Vogue India, the actor said, “We desired a ‘ghar ki shaadi’, and getting married to the love of my life here—the first house that my mom bought and my home—was the best way to honour her in spirit."

This is Prateik’s second marriage. He was earlier married to Sanya Sagar. The couple parted ways just one year after tying the knot and officially divorced in January 2023.

Babbar family not invited

Earlier in the day, Prateik's half-brother Aarya Babbar has claimed that Prateik's father Raj Babbar has not been invited to the wedding. In an interview with ETimes, Aarya spoke about the Babbar family not getting invited to the wedding. Aarya has expressed his confusion and disappointment over Prateik's decision, as he had always believed that they shared a strong and close bond.

Aarya said, “I presume someone has overpowered his brain too much. He is not wanting to connect with anyone from this side of the family. He has decided not to call anyone.”