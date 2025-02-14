Prateik Babbar has not invited his dad Raj Babbar to his wedding, claims half-brother Aarya

In a new interview, Aarya chose not to blame Prateik for the decision, instead suggesting that someone is exerting influence over him, leading to this exclusion of the Babbar family from the wedding celebrations.

A family feud?

In an interview with ETimes, Aarya spoke about the Babbar family not getting invited to the wedding. Aarya has expressed his confusion and disappointment over Prateik's decision, as he had always believed that they shared a strong and close bond.

Aarya said, “I presume someone has overpowered his brain too much. He is not wanting to connect with anyone from this side of the family. He has decided not to call anyone.”

Despite his confusion and disappointment, Aarya has chosen to give Prateik the benefit of the doubt. However, Aarya did express his surprise that Prateik didn't extend an invitation to their father, Raj Babbar, whom he feels should have been included even if Prateik had decided not to invite Aarya's mother and stepmother, Nadira Babbar.

He added, “Life is not less than a film; someone in the house is influencing him. I don’t want to think it is Prateik, and I don’t think he is like that.”

More about the family

Smita Patil and Raj Babbar met on the sets of their 1982 film Bheegi Palkein. Raj left Nadira to marry Smita the following year. Their son, actor Prateik Babbar, was born in November 1986. However, Smita Patil died soon after from childbirth complications at the age of 31. Raj Babbar got back together with Nadira a few years later. He has two kids, a son and a daughter, with Nadira.

This is Prateik’s second marriage. He was earlier married to Sanya Sagar. The couple parted ways just one year after tying the knot and officially divorced in January 2023.