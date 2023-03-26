Aarya Babbar roasts half brother Prateik Babbar for his fitness videos: 'Tu paise kis baat ke deta hai'

Raj Babbar is all set to be seen with his three kids Prateik Babbar, Aarya Babbar and Juhi Babbar on The Kapil Sharma Show. In the new promo shared by the channel, which Aarya also posted on his Twitter, he can be seen roasting Prateik for his jujutsu training videos on Instagram. Commenting on his videos he said that his trainer is always seen beating him up, he said, 'Tu paise kis baat ke deta hai?' (What do you pay him for?) (Also read: Raj Babbar says ‘ghar ka raha na ghat ka’ as people assumed he became rich after joining politics) Aarya Babbar laughed at Prateik Babbar's workout videos with his trainer.

Sony has shared a promo of the upcoming episode which will be aired on Saturday at 9:30 pm. The caption mentioned: "Aaj raat 9:30 baje, #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par #TheKapilSharmaShow mein, Kappu ke sawaalon ka jawaab kya de paayenge Prateik Babbar? Dekhiye comedy se bhari aaj ki shaam mein!" (watch if Kapil's questions will be answered by Prateik Babbar). Aarya also tweeted the clip on his Twitter, and said, "The Babbars on the #KapilSharmaShow promise fun times & roaring laughs! Catch us on @SonyTV this weekend, 9:30 pm!"

It shows Kapil Sharma asking Prateik about practising Brazilian self-defense martial art jujutsu, which he jokes that he heard that name for the first time. "Iski kya zazurat thi, aapke paise phasey hue the kahi producer de nahi raha tha? (What was the need for this? Did you not get paid by the producer?) To this everyone starts laughing when Prateik starts to explain how its a self-defense martial art. Meanwhile, Aarya interupts Prateik in between and adds, "Jo iske videos hein trainer ke saath, usme iska trainer isko pakarke maarta hi rehta he... toh tu paise isko kis baat ke deta he?" (In his videos, he is always beaten by the trainer, then what do you pay him for?) Aarya's response made everyone erupt in laughter.

Prateik Babbar recently made his relationship with Priya Banerjee official in Instagram on the occasion of Valentine's Day. Raj Babbar recently made his OTT debut with a comedy show Happy Family - Conditions Apply. It also stars Atul Kulkarni, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sanah Kapur and Ayesha Jhulka.

