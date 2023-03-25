Home / Entertainment / Tv / Raj Babbar says ‘ghar ka raha na ghat ka’ as people assumed he became rich after joining politics

Raj Babbar says ‘ghar ka raha na ghat ka’ as people assumed he became rich after joining politics

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 25, 2023 06:17 PM IST

In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, actor-politician Raj Babbar will be seen talking about how people assumed he earned well in politics.

Raj Babbar is all set to be seen with his three kids Prateik Babbar, Arya Babbar and Juhi Babbar on The Kapil Sharma Show. The senior actor, who is back on screen with a new show Happy Family - Conditions Apply, made a rare appearance on the show and also talked about his political stint. He had the best reply when Kapil asked him about his fiancial situation. Also read: Happy Family Conditions Apply trailer: Ratna Pathak Shah, Raj Babbar play Gujarati couple you will fall in love with

Raj Babbar in a still from The Kapil Sharma Show promo.
Raj Babbar in a still from The Kapil Sharma Show promo.

Sony has shared a promo of the upcoming episode which will be aired on Saturday at 9:30 pm. The caption mentioned: "dekhiye kaise Kappu ke sawaal kholenge Raj Babbar ke zindagi ke kuch romanchak kisse (watch how Kapil's questions will reveal some interesting anecdotes of Raj Babbar's life)!”

It shows Kapil Sharma asking Raj Babbar if after joining politics, producers who had not paid him for his work earlier, had approached him with the pending amount. But Raj claimed that the opposite has happened to him. He said, “Main jab social life mein chala gya, to jinhone ne paise dene they unhone bhi dena band kardiya. Unko laga ki Raj ji ko ab paiso ki kya zarurat hogi. Bada galat impression hai na politicians ka ki ek baar politics mein chale gaye fir to aap 100-500 crore ke aadmi to ban hi jate ho (When I ventured into politics, those who were supposed to pay me also stopped giving me money. They thought why would I need money now. There is a very wrong impression about politicians that if you enter politics, you will be worth 100-500 crores).”

Sharing his own case, he added, “Humara kya hua, mujh jaisa aadmi na ghar ka raha na ghat ka. Yaha se payment nahi mili aur waha kujh kamaya nahi (in my case, I didn't benefit from anywhere. They didn't pay me and I didn't earn anything here).”

Raj Babbar is a member of the Congress party. He recently made his OTT debut with a comedy show Happy Family - Conditions Apply. It also stars Atul Kulkarni, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sanah Kapur and Ayesha Jhulka.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
raj babbar kapil sharma the kapil sharma show + 1 more
raj babbar kapil sharma the kapil sharma show
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out